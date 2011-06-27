Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Comfort and Power
I bought the 00 Dakota Quad cab with its 5.9L V8 in November of 2000, brandnew with 140 miles on the ODO. I've since put 60000m on the truck without any major issues. Heated sideview mirrors were replaced under warranty. Right side passanger widow regulator died and had to be replaced. Recent leak in the cooling system fixed with a hose replacement. Otherwise this truck has performed wonderfully for the past 8 years. I've pulled a boat, 5 people and the bed filled with camping gears over the pass with no problems. I've hauled 50 foot of fencing material, tons of gravel, you name it. This is the family truck to own. It's also stylish enough that wife and I drive it to the opera and ballet.
2000 Dakota Quad Cab
The 2000 Dakota Quad Cab with hard shell topper was just what I wanted. It handles well in all sorts of weather. The 4.7 ltr. engine has plenty of power and get up. Only gets about 15-16 mpg in town and may 18 highway. I put a duel exhaust system on her which boosted power a bit and gives it that big truck sound. I'll certainly buy another Dakota in a few years
Good Truck
This has been a really great truck to have. I get about 25 MPG on the highway. I would advise not driving in the city as it chugs gas in crowded SoCal City roads. Ive hauled 1 trailer and didn't even notice any difficulty with the V-6. I run an aftermarket exhaust and people think I have a V-8 and want to race.
Excellent Truck
Bought my Dakota new in Nov. '00, 10 yrs later and it's still going strong. Absolutely the best truck I've ever owned. Been cross country 4 times and it's comfortable for the long trip. My only complaint is the mileage is lower then I wold like, but then again, I bought the big V8 for the power and reliability. It's been both, 114K miles, engines never been torn apart, religious maintanence, it's been driven hard and still looks, runs, drives like new. Recently passed Colo. emissions at near perfect levels, with a superchips tuner active at the time.
The best truck i have ever owned.
This is the most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. The engine is very strong and it's great in the snow. Annual repair cost for me is under a $100. All I really do is change the oil, rotate the tires and give it a tune up every 4 years. The only big expense was I needed to do was put rotors and new brakes on the truck.
