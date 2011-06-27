Used 1999 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
A great truck
I had a solar yellow r/t and it was a great truck. That thing had tons of power and was pretty fast. I never had any issues with it. I drove great, was comfortable, parts were cheap, looked great, an all around good truck. It had 142,000 miles on it when I sold it. I sold it due to the gas mileage and gas prices but I miss that truck everyday and plan on getting another soon.
A solid pickup and nice to drive
Only owning this truck for a year, I can't really say how reliable it's been before me, but it feels like it's been well maintained, has 100K miles now. It is a great vehicle to drive, it feels like a bigger vehicle than it really is and very comfortable and plenty of power. I have had to put all new ball joints on it but that is one of the common problems with Dakotas, the gas mileage is pretty poor, about 15 mpg but it has a 5.2 L V8, you want great gas mileage buy something else, though I understand the newer V6 gets close to 20 mpg. It would probably be smarter get the V6 as the V8 is more power than most people need. Anyway I love this truck and would buy a new one if could afford to.
Great mid-size pickup, virtually unique
At 117+K miles, it's still completely trustworthy (17 city, 20+ highway with a 3.9L V6). I've done the usual scheduled maintenance and replaced a few things along the way (water pump, power steering hose, idle motor, battery, filters, serp belt, shocks, etc.), but nothing extreme. The biggest one was to replace a couple of creaking factory front suspension links with zerk-equipped aftermarket units. The 'shift profile' of the auto tranny IMO upshifts too quickly for the V6, impacting acceleration if you're not familiar with its behavior. It's fine in the flatland, but in hills (particularly on cruise), it downshifts a lot, sometimes drastically. All in all though, I still like it a lot.
The best American-made
I researched the small truck market for months prior to buying. On paper, it came down to the Dakota, Tacoma, and Ranger. After the test drive, the Dakota won hands down. It had more muscle, better styling, the best ride, and it just felt more like I was in a real truck. The only negative is the gas mileage, which has surprised me only because it's been a good bit lower than advertised. I am a big guy - 6'2", 250 lbs. - and this truck is easily roomy enough and comfortable enough for me to drive daily. The seats have never caused me any discomfort, even on long trips. After three years, I'm as happy with my decision as the day I drove it off the lot.
Great 4 cyl pickup
Bought new in '99, this truck has been great to me so far. It gets up to 26 mpg on the hiway and yet hauls anything I put in the back. I'm easy on vehicles and at 118K I'm still using the original brakes and am on the second set of tires. I went this year to buy another and discovered Dodge doesnt make the 4 cyl in the Dakota anymore. Such a shame! I just have to baby this one some more!
