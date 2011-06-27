Used 1998 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

Great Pick Up Truck WhiteWonder , 09/16/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Mom purchased this truck and it is simply amazing. We have an automatic and even the auto is quick. The interior is comfortable with a spacious armrest for even more comfortable driving. The sound system that comes stock is amazing and sounds great with tapes or just good old FM/AM radio. The drive is smooth and it absorbs bumps easily. We have had problems with the AC, but that's normal and our tranny line busted. AC get's pricey obviously, but a simple hose is nothing to repair. Fantastic truck I would recommend it to anybody! Report Abuse

1998 Dodge Dakota M.Rogers , 08/13/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We have had nothing but problems with our Dodge. We bougt it and the Dealer told us it was normal for the gears on a manuel Dodge to be tight to shift. So, not but a few months after we bought the truck second and fifth started slipping. Then our Catalytic Converter went out, warranty recall. Then we found out the truck has an exaust leak from a bolt head that came off and is stripped so we have to take the truck to a Master Mechanic. We wanted to sell the truck but unfortuatly Dodge vehicles do not hold their value so we are about $3000.00 unside down in the truck loan. Who said life ins't fair!!!!!

Best Truck I've Owned Chris , 11/08/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought this truck from my father in late 2002. Had it until I sold it in Summer of 2009. It had 218,000 miles on it when I sold and was still running great. Never had to do more than change the brakes, tires and oil. Started to rust a bit at the end, but that was expected.

375,000miles. No Overhaul Mike Shatto , 02/21/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful 3.9 V6 engine/auto-trans origonal. New limited-slip differental, cheaper than stock, 250,000mi. Uses Amsoil,oil analysis& bypass oil filters. 120lb compression. Courier use, 250-350mi per day. Ethinol in gas=2MPG less.Cloth seats look new. Killer heater A/C.