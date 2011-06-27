Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

love this truck love my dodge , 03/13/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful i bought this truck from a friend for $800 the best money i ever spent it has a 318 5.2 V-8 Magnum and 298,000 miles on it and still will put u in the seat if i punch it. I drove it 1300 miles nonstop with no problems. Report Abuse

My Best Friend Beach Driver , 03/31/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this truck a little over 2 years ago, and I've put over 40K miles on here without a hiccup. I've lifted it put 33/12.5 on here and have never got her stuck I call her my best friend for the fact it has never let me down, it doesn't matter if it is -40 or 110 degrees she still started. The only only thing I've ever had to do is change a rear seal in the tranny no big deal seeing that it only cost me 6 bucks. I'm gonna drive her till the wheels fall off and when that happens I'll probably just fix it. NUMBER ONE TRUCK

Hard Worker donny , 11/18/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i traded my 1990 3500 service truck for this 1993 Dodge Dakota and it is one of the best trucks I've driven. It handles great, but needs some work like a new fuil pump. I've pulled over 25,000lbs with it and it worked it but it won't stop running. I love it

POWER Hunter , 11/29/2009 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My Dodge Dakota is a very nice truck for off roading, burning out, and dragging lol. My Dakota has the 5.2l 318 Engine, and she has POWER! That thing can burn down the road if I get on it. Then again I have a K&N cold air intake, dual exhaust, brand new fuel injectors, brand new 2.5l fuel pump of the lower Dakota engine, and platnum tip spark plugs(VIPER SPARK PLUGS). And she maybe makes 300 horsepower. The 2.5l fuel pump can't really keep up with the rpms and some times starves the engine at high rpms. and my fuel mileage is maybe 20 mpg.