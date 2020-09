2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Consumer Reviews

Cornelius , 02/07/2020 SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

#70 of 501 was purchased here at Newnan Peachtree CDJR. Very pleased for I am a Dodge and only Dodge driver. Loyal customer to my dealership and loyal to Dodge. Love my Hellcat Daytona 50th anniversary edition. Great job on this vehicle!