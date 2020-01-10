2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody
What’s new
- New Widebody versions of the Hellcat and Scat Pack
- Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition debuts
- Other trims receive minor revisions
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
Pros & Cons
- A ridiculous excess of power
- Relatively comfortable seats and ride quality
- Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
- Poor fuel economy, especially if driven hard
- Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat access
2020 Dodge Charger Review
Muscle cars have obvious appeal in their sinister styling and thrilling performance, but they're almost exclusively limited to a coupe body style. There is an exception, however: the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. This Hellcat variant is based on the standard Charger sedan but kicks down the door with a ludicrous 707-hp supercharged V8.
This is the first year you can get the new Widebody treatment for the Charger. Previously, Dodge only offered it for the related Challenger coupe. The Hellcat Widebody gains flared wheel arches to hold wider tires and wheels as well as standard adaptive suspension dampers. The extra tire and width add extra grip for acceleration and cornering stability at the absolute limit, which is nice for track-day enthusiasts. But even these wider Pirelli tires lose their grip in a hurry if you aren't careful.
It should come as no surprise that the Hellcat comes with many of the regular Charger's benefits and drawbacks. It gains points for practicality over its two-door muscle-car rivals as well as its surprisingly comfortable ride and easy-to-use infotainment system. On the downside, the Hellcat's interior quality comes across as rather plain considering how much you're paying. But when it comes to bang-for-the-buck in a sedan, it doesn't get any better than the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
Belying the persona of the Hellcat (and its name), the handling is remarkably friendly and predictable. But patience is key as all that power can easily spin the big Dodge if it's summoned before you exit a corner. When you don't feel like being a hooligan, the Hellcat is perfectly content to burble along in stop-and-go traffic.
How comfortable is it?8.0
While the suspension can be tailored for comfortable long-distance drives or tearing up a good road, the road noise is pervasive. Even on relatively good surfaces, there's plenty of tire roar. And when the going gets rough you'll need to raise your voice to hold a conversation. The exhaust can drone a bit, too. But unlike the tire noise, it can be handled with a gear change or some loud music.
How’s the interior?7.0
That sloping roofline also hurts side and rearward visibility, giving the Charger some mighty blind spots. The backup camera has a suitably wide angle but lacks resolution and performs poorly in mixed and low-light situations.
How’s the tech?7.0
The navigation system came up with some pretty creative and needlessly complicated routes and oftentimes refused to adapt if the route was ignored. Thankfully Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard; we preferred their navigation systems. Four USB ports are available, but adaptive cruise control is not offered on the Hellcat.
How’s the storage?6.5
Storage for the front seats is decent, but larger, modern phones will have to go in the cupholder on the center console. The door pockets are ample and can hold drinks, which is good since that's all the rear passengers get.
How economical is it?6.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Obviously it lacks the polish and advanced technology of the BMW, and even some of the other cars in its class. But if performance and personality are at the top of your list, the Charger is likely worth every penny.
Wildcard9.0
Which Charger does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Dodge Charger models
The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is the high-performance variant of the Charger sedan that is covered in a separate review. The Hellcat is essentially the top trim in the lineup and comes mostly fully loaded. It also gains adaptive dampers and flared wheel arches to hold wider tires and wheels.
Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 (707 horsepower, 650 lb-ft of torque). It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Other standard features include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, auto-dimming driver and rearview mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, and rear parking sensors.
On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker Alpine audio system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Advanced safety features are limited to a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
Options include several appearance packages, a sunroof, faux suede interior elements, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, navigation, a power-adjustable steering column, and additional adjustments for front seats.
For 2020, a Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is limited to 501 units and builds on the Hellcat Widebody's features. You get a slight power increase to 717 hp, premium leather upholstery, and numerous exterior and interior treatments.
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Charger.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
#70 of 501 was purchased here at Newnan Peachtree CDJR. Very pleased for I am a Dodge and only Dodge driver. Loyal customer to my dealership and loyal to Dodge. Love my Hellcat Daytona 50th anniversary edition. Great job on this vehicle!
2020 Dodge Charger videos2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Review ― Cost, Interior, Specs, 0-60, Burnouts & More
2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Review ― Cost, Interior, Specs, 0-60, Burnouts & More
[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: The American rear drive sedan, a staple of an automotive industry. Well, it was. The V8 sedan used to be the bread and butter of every American manufacturer. It's where the muscle car came from, and it doesn't really get any more American than that. But over time, sweet, sweet SUV and truck sales led manufacturers to simply abandon what they did best. Want some recent examples? Ford Crown Vic, history. Chevy Caprice, history-- actually, history twice, first time in 1996, the second time in 2017 just to spite us. The Dodge Charger? Well, it's still rocking. How? Let's look at the newest iteration, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody. Man, that's cool. So about that widebody package-- all the fenders are 3 and 1/2 inches wider than on a normal Charger. Now, they do that to help cover up the car's faintly ridiculous 20 by 11-inch-wide wheels. These are 305 section tires. That's crazy. But changes haven't just been made to the bodywork. There are new sway bars, and there's three-mode adaptive damping. Another fun fact, the name of these wheels. These are devil's rims, or at least that's what Dodge calls them. But I had a chance to talk to the designer of these wheels, and internally they were known as coffin wheels. [WOLF HOWLING] See it? That's pretty damn cool. A few other cool features about this car, one of them has to be that mail slot front bumper. That takes fresh air and shoves it right in the radiator's face. Something else-- it's not as cool to me, but if you like the black hood, well, that's part of the satin black paint package. And that includes the hood, the roof, and the trunk lid. And I hope you like it, because it'll set you back $3,500. So let's talk some real numbers now. Under the hood is a 392-cubic-inch, or 6.4 liters in old money, V8 engine. It makes 485 horsepower and 475 foot-pounds of torque. And it's made it up to an eight-speed traditional automatic transmission. It shifts hard and actually shifts pretty quickly too. So hiding or not hiding inside this car's massive 20 by 11-inch wheels are Hellcat brakes essentially, six-piston Brembos that clamp down on 15.4-inch two-piece rotors. And these brakes are bigger than the wheels on my first car, which was a Saab 900S, in case you were interested. Look at this. It's silly, but you know what? This is what Dodge does best. They do silly sedans. Love it. [ENGINE REVVING] So no one's going to accuse the Charger of being too modern on the inside, but I don't think you can criticize it for being too difficult to use either. Some people say that it is past its expiration date, but it still works. And it works better than a lot of other cars that try too hard. They try to be too clever. Let's take the ventilation controls, for example. It's a split setup with analog and digital. Normally I'm not a big fan of that, but they split the right items. All your major controls are here. You have a big fan speed knob, auto button, AC. A simple button push and you get the rest of your climate controls. Another bonus about not trying to be too clever, these are big air vents. They're easy to adjust. They flow a lot of air. And they cool a car as big as the Charger. Something else I like about this screen-- and it's not really the screen itself, but it's the shelf right at the bottom. It makes it easy to stabilize your hand on it, and push buttons, and scroll through the many, many millions of apps that this car seems to have, including the performance apps. Now, all of this is a lot of cool information, but probably stuff you shouldn't always be looking at when you're on the road-- temperatures, and pressures, G-force readings, power output, lap timers for freeway on-ramps. But you've got a drive mode selector. This is pretty cool. Now, you've got four main drive modes essentially-- track, sport, custom, and auto. Auto does a pretty good job on its own, and it's kind of hard to argue with it. But I like the custom setting because it allows you to change things like transmission response, paddle shifters, traction control, suspension-- these have three-mode adaptive shocks-- and steering, which is also a three-mode system. It's just the right amount of adjustability that you can have, and you can really dial the Charger in to suit your personality. But this car also has line lock, which is essentially a burnout button. You can't get that on a Ford Taurus. Actually, I don't even think you can get a Ford Taurus anymore. Shame-- not really. [MUSIC PLAYING] So with our test track still currently closed we don't have test numbers for this exact car, but we can revisit some of the ones from a non-widebody Charger from a couple years ago. Now, I wouldn't expect the Widebody to be significantly quicker to 60. It might pick up a couple of tenths time and speed through the quarter mile. It's probably a push. This car's got wider tires, so more rolling resistance. It's got a wider body, so more aero drag. Where I really think the Widebody is going to come into its own are braking and handling tests. Brakes on the normal Charger were quite good, but the 305 tires on this thing can really get put to good use. And the same goes for handling. So I wouldn't be too surprised to see this thing pull almost a G on the skid pad-- in a Charger, which is a family sedan with 11-inch wide tires. I can't wait to get back on the track. So what does this car compete with? What's America got to offer in terms of competition? [CRICKETS CHIRPING] Oh, how about the Impala? No. I think the main competition for this car comes from the Genesis G70 and the Kia Stinger. Now, both of those cars you might say, well, they're not really in the same price range. Actually, they kind of are. When you option them up with all the performance stuff, all the tech, all the features, they cost just north of $50,000. Now, while this exact Charger kicks the door down at about $60,000, you can save quite a bit of money on a few options like the satin black paint and get a Charger 392 Widebody for just about $50,000. That's great competition. Now, while the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 both have a lot of features-- and they do have powerful twin turbo V6 engines-- they're both missing something, a couple of cylinders-- [ENGINE REVVING] --and that sound. That sound's worth the money. [ENGINE REVVING] What else is out there? Well, we can list off some European cars. I know that not a lot of people would ever consider cross-shopping a European car with a Charger, but I think they should. Audi offers the S5 and the S4. They're around $60,000 too. And now they have a considerably higher amount of refinement, but they also lack a V8 engine. They're just not as fun. They're a little too serious now, a little too clinical. This car is fun. Fun is important when you buy a car. There's also the Jaguar XF. Now, there's no longer an XFR, but there's also no longer a V8 XF. But there is a hot six-cylinder version, but that one's going to come in at over $70,000 when you fully load it. And it lacks a V8 engine. There's also the BMW 540. Now, I know what you're saying. You could just get the M550 because that comes with a V8, but that car is also $75,000 and up. To keep the price fair, BMW 540i is going to be right around $60,000. That's going to be about the same size that this car is. Also has more refinement, but just not fun, not like this is. I think this car can be cross-shopped against quite a bit more cars than people give it credit for because Dodge delivers power, lots of power, and value, and fun. Have I mentioned fun? Because this car is a lot of fun. Let's talk about handling. You could be excused for thinking that when you walk up to this car that it is a total monster, that it's looking to kill you, throw you into the trees any time you touch the car. Like that. But you know what? This car is friendly. It's easy to drive at the limit. And I got to give full marks to SRTs, chassis and suspension engineers, because this car, I mean really, has no business being this good on a curvy road. It should be frightening, and terrifying, and pants fillingly fast, and scary. But it's not. This car is friendly and easy to use. And that's because they just did such a good job sorting the chassis and the suspension. Now, this car is using three-way adaptive shocks. I currently have it in the sports setting. And I can drive this car about as hard as I want to because the car tells me what's going on. Rather than making the thing really stiff like some German performance sedans, they just kind of let the car be big. So it feels big. And yeah, it does kind of drive like a big car, but because of that you know what the car's up to. The car's being honest with you. It tells you where the weight's going. It takes a set into a corner right here. It's telling you what's going on, and that helps give you confidence. You know what's going on, so you can go faster, really. Almost have no business driving like this in this car. It's great. This is just-- [LAUGHS] Now, now, if you want to tell all your friends that this car is a serious ax murderer just to make yourself look like a great driver, I'm not going to tell anybody. If you looked up "burly" in the dictionary, you would find a picture of this engine. This is the 6.4 liter or the 392, like it says all over the car. V8-- this is 485 horsepower. And it is comfortably situated somewhere between lazy and snappy. It does not mind revving, but it's also comfortable just kind of like ripping around under 3,000 RPM. It's really something extra. Like, this is the quintessential muscle car motor. Lots of low down power, not super rev happy, but it doesn't need to be. It's got 485 horsepower, like, everywhere. It just pulls hard, sounds good. This is a traditional eight-speed automatic, so it's not a dual clutch automatic. But you know what? I don't mind. This has really quick up shifts if you want it. And it feels-- it just kind of matches the feel of the rest of the car. The transmission feels heavy duty. It feels like it can take the power that the engine is throwing at it. And I like the heaviness of the shifts. And it can be kind of abrupt, but you know what? It fits the character of the car. Everything in this car fits the character of the car. It's such a complete package. And because it's not a dual clutch, you don't get that kind of weird low speed chug that you can get out of one of those transmissions. This is just a normal automatic. The only thing I wish is that the throttle wasn't so jumpy. This thing, it's hard to parallel park this car because the throttle is just hair trigger. That first gear's short. It's a little too short. But, you know. I have to complain about something, right? [MUSIC PLAYING] For years, Dodge has continued to tweak and improve both the car's content and the performance. And the SRT guys love this car. They go to the car shows. They talk to the owners. They show them new paint colors and graphics packages. And then they go back to the factory and they deliver the goods. So with this new Charger Widebody, even in the lesser Scat Pack version, consider the goods delivered. [ENGINE REVVING] This thing's wild. I love a manual though. I mean, you guys can just lift it out of the Challenger, right? And can you put some carbon brakes on this thing? [MUSIC PLAYING]
The Dodge Charger carries on the long and wonderfully American tradition of rear-wheel-drive V8-powered family sedans. In this video, Kurt Niebuhr reviews the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and explains why it remains one of the best of its kind.
Features & Specs
|SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan
6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
|MSRP
|$69,995
|MPG
|12 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|707 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Charger safety features:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Charger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Charger detects an imminent collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Charger from the side while it's traveling in reverse.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|4 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Charger vs. the competition
Dodge Charger vs. Dodge Challenger
The Dodge Charger and Challenger are cut from the same cloth. They share similar underpinnings, engine choices, trim levels and options. Just think of the Challenger as the two-door alternative. Besides the number of doors, the other big difference is the Challenger offers a manual transmission, which should appeal to purists.
Dodge Charger vs. Ford Mustang
Among muscle cars, the Ford Mustang ranks the highest in our evaluations. Like the rest of the offerings here, it's offered in a variety of models that range, in its case, from the mild four-cylinder base trim to the wild Shelby GT500. The Charger gains an edge for practicality, but the Mustang counters with superior performance.
Dodge Charger vs. Chevrolet Camaro
The Camaro can thump out the power with the best of them and offers the sharpest handling in the muscle-car class. But that's pretty much where the advantages end. Outward visibility is abysmal, the placement of some interior elements are questionable, and the trunk is both small and inconvenient. Go with the Camaro if all you care about is performance. Otherwise, the Charger wins out.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Charger a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Dodge Charger?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Charger:
- New Widebody versions of the Hellcat and Scat Pack
- Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition debuts
- Other trims receive minor revisions
- Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
Is the Dodge Charger reliable?
Is the 2020 Dodge Charger a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Charger?
The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Charger is the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,995.
Other versions include:
- SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $69,995
What are the different models of Dodge Charger?
More about the 2020 Dodge Charger
2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Overview
The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is offered in the following styles: SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT Hellcat Widebody, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebodies are available in my area?
2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Listings and Inventory
There are currently 8 new 2020 [object Object] Charger SRT Hellcat Widebodies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $73,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,958 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Charger for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,682.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,112.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all available trim types: SRT Hellcat Widebody. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2002
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2013
- Used BMW 5 Series 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Renegade 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Dodge Durango 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Journey
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
Research Similar Vehicles
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2020 XE