Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(10)

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Type:
#4 Large sedan

What’s new

  • New Widebody versions of the Hellcat and Scat Pack
  • Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition debuts
  • Other trims receive minor revisions
  • Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011

Pros & Cons

  • A ridiculous excess of power
  • Relatively comfortable seats and ride quality
  • Infotainment is user-friendly and features a large touchscreen
  • Poor fuel economy, especially if driven hard
  • Sloping roofline impedes visibility and rear-seat access
$69,995
2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody pricing

2020 Dodge Charger Review

Muscle cars have obvious appeal in their sinister styling and thrilling performance, but they're almost exclusively limited to a coupe body style. There is an exception, however: the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. This Hellcat variant is based on the standard Charger sedan but kicks down the door with a ludicrous 707-hp supercharged V8.

This is the first year you can get the new Widebody treatment for the Charger. Previously, Dodge only offered it for the related Challenger coupe. The Hellcat Widebody gains flared wheel arches to hold wider tires and wheels as well as standard adaptive suspension dampers. The extra tire and width add extra grip for acceleration and cornering stability at the absolute limit, which is nice for track-day enthusiasts. But even these wider Pirelli tires lose their grip in a hurry if you aren't careful.

It should come as no surprise that the Hellcat comes with many of the regular Charger's benefits and drawbacks. It gains points for practicality over its two-door muscle-car rivals as well as its surprisingly comfortable ride and easy-to-use infotainment system. On the downside, the Hellcat's interior quality comes across as rather plain considering how much you're paying. But when it comes to bang-for-the-buck in a sedan, it doesn't get any better than the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
While most manufacturers have moved away from V8 engines, and sedans in general, The Charger Hellcat comes to the table with a mind-bending 707 horsepower on tap. That's more than most anything costing twice as much, or more, and certainly way too much for the lowly Charger. But that's the appeal of the Hellcat. It's over the top. It's exhilarating, scary and fun all at once. And it's also as practical, comfortable and modern as most every other sedan on the market.

How does it drive?

8.5
The Charger Hellcat is a mix of ferocity and frustration thanks to that monstrous 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine. In straight-line performance, it compares to cars costing twice as much with half as many seats. We've yet to test the new Hellcat Widebody, but in prior testing of the regular Hellcat, 0-60 mph was dispatched in 4.2 seconds and the Charger hit 123 mph in the quarter-mile. Braking performance was also impressive, stopping this big cat from 60 mph in 102 feet.

Belying the persona of the Hellcat (and its name), the handling is remarkably friendly and predictable. But patience is key as all that power can easily spin the big Dodge if it's summoned before you exit a corner. When you don't feel like being a hooligan, the Hellcat is perfectly content to burble along in stop-and-go traffic.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
With a name like Hellcat, you might expect to sit in a metal seat and get bounced around on a stiff suspension. But the Hellcat is still a Charger and front-seat passengers are treated to plush yet very supportive seats with heating and ventilation. Even the rear seats are comfortable and well-shaped.

While the suspension can be tailored for comfortable long-distance drives or tearing up a good road, the road noise is pervasive. Even on relatively good surfaces, there's plenty of tire roar. And when the going gets rough you'll need to raise your voice to hold a conversation. The exhaust can drone a bit, too. But unlike the tire noise, it can be handled with a gear change or some loud music.

How’s the interior?

7.0
For all its wild performance, the Hellcat retains the friendly and familiar Charger interior. The driving position is widely adjustable, and most people will be quick to find a comfortable setting. But for all the size of the Charger, it's not especially space-efficient. Backseat passengers lack the legroom you'd expect in a full-size sedan, and the sloping roofline makes getting in and out of the rear seats difficult, especially for taller passengers.

That sloping roofline also hurts side and rearward visibility, giving the Charger some mighty blind spots. The backup camera has a suitably wide angle but lacks resolution and performs poorly in mixed and low-light situations.

How’s the tech?

7.0
The newest Uconnect system found throughout the Dodge lineup is one of the easiest systems to use. It's also one of the quicker systems, responding swiftly to both touch and voice commands. But we found the optional audio system to be a bit over the top. We prefer the standard system because it has a better overall balance across different styles of music.

The navigation system came up with some pretty creative and needlessly complicated routes and oftentimes refused to adapt if the route was ignored. Thankfully Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard; we preferred their navigation systems. Four USB ports are available, but adaptive cruise control is not offered on the Hellcat.

How’s the storage?

6.5
The full-size Charger benefits from a fairly large trunk and is capable of swallowing a few suitcases with ease, but its small-ish opening makes loading larger packages a challenge. Incidentally, the Honda Accord and the Chevrolet Impala both have larger trunks. The fit and finish of the trunk liner isn't anything to write home about either — the liner bunched up in multiple places. The rear seats do fold but only from the inside, and they don't lie even remotely flat.

Storage for the front seats is decent, but larger, modern phones will have to go in the cupholder on the center console. The door pockets are ample and can hold drinks, which is good since that's all the rear passengers get.

How economical is it?

6.0
No one is going to buy a Hellcat for its fuel efficiency. That said, this monster is EPA-rated to return 16 mpg (13 city/22 highway) and we had multiple highway tanks exceed 18 mpg. If you have a lot of self-control, the EPA's numbers are realistic. But if you drive with some aggression — and how can you not? — single-digit fuel economy is inevitable.

Is it a good value?

7.0
It's tough to compare the Hellcat to other large sedans because the performance on tap is so far beyond what any other manufacturer offers. There's also the Hellcat's price, which can be more than twice that of a V6-powered Charger. But when you compare it against a BMW M5, which offers 100 less horsepower but costs $20K more, the Hellcat seems a bit of a performance bargain.

Obviously it lacks the polish and advanced technology of the BMW, and even some of the other cars in its class. But if performance and personality are at the top of your list, the Charger is likely worth every penny.

Wildcard

9.0
The Hellcat's 707 horsepower will likely give you the most powerful car in your ZIP (or area) code, grant you the ability to do apocalyptic burnouts on command, pass nearly anything on the road, and take you to get your groceries on a Tuesday evening. And you'll have an intoxicating supercharged V8 soundtrack to go with all of it. It's definitely not for everyone. But for those who get it, and can afford it, the Charger Hellcat is an amalgam of supercar acceleration, muscle-car attitude and modern practicality cloaked in the body of a sedan.

Which Charger does Edmunds recommend?

Since the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is only offered in a single trim level that's almost fully loaded, there isn't much of a decision to make. We'd consider adding the premium surround-sound audio and navigation system, but that's about it.

2020 Dodge Charger models

The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is the high-performance variant of the Charger sedan that is covered in a separate review. The Hellcat is essentially the top trim in the lineup and comes mostly fully loaded. It also gains adaptive dampers and flared wheel arches to hold wider tires and wheels.

Under the hood is a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 (707 horsepower, 650 lb-ft of torque). It comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Other standard features include 20-inch wheels with high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, auto-dimming driver and rearview mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, and rear parking sensors.

On the inside, you get dual-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, a power driver's seat, a heated steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats, an 8.4-inch infotainment display, a six-speaker Alpine audio system and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. Advanced safety features are limited to a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.

Options include several appearance packages, a sunroof, faux suede interior elements, a 19-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound system, navigation, a power-adjustable steering column, and additional adjustments for front seats.

For 2020, a Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition is limited to 501 units and builds on the Hellcat Widebody's features. You get a slight power increase to 717 hp, premium leather upholstery, and numerous exterior and interior treatments.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Charger.

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 10 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, #70 of 501
    Cornelius,
    SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)

    #70 of 501 was purchased here at Newnan Peachtree CDJR. Very pleased for I am a Dodge and only Dodge driver. Loyal customer to my dealership and loyal to Dodge. Love my Hellcat Daytona 50th anniversary edition. Great job on this vehicle!

    Write a review

    See all 10 reviews

    2020 Dodge Charger videos

    2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Review ― Cost, Interior, Specs, 0-60, Burnouts & More

    2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody Review ― Cost, Interior, Specs, 0-60, Burnouts & More

    [MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER 1: The American rear drive sedan, a staple of an automotive industry. Well, it was. The V8 sedan used to be the bread and butter of every American manufacturer. It's where the muscle car came from, and it doesn't really get any more American than that. But over time, sweet, sweet SUV and truck sales led manufacturers to simply abandon what they did best. Want some recent examples? Ford Crown Vic, history. Chevy Caprice, history-- actually, history twice, first time in 1996, the second time in 2017 just to spite us. The Dodge Charger? Well, it's still rocking. How? Let's look at the newest iteration, the Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody. Man, that's cool. So about that widebody package-- all the fenders are 3 and 1/2 inches wider than on a normal Charger. Now, they do that to help cover up the car's faintly ridiculous 20 by 11-inch-wide wheels. These are 305 section tires. That's crazy. But changes haven't just been made to the bodywork. There are new sway bars, and there's three-mode adaptive damping. Another fun fact, the name of these wheels. These are devil's rims, or at least that's what Dodge calls them. But I had a chance to talk to the designer of these wheels, and internally they were known as coffin wheels. [WOLF HOWLING] See it? That's pretty damn cool. A few other cool features about this car, one of them has to be that mail slot front bumper. That takes fresh air and shoves it right in the radiator's face. Something else-- it's not as cool to me, but if you like the black hood, well, that's part of the satin black paint package. And that includes the hood, the roof, and the trunk lid. And I hope you like it, because it'll set you back $3,500. So let's talk some real numbers now. Under the hood is a 392-cubic-inch, or 6.4 liters in old money, V8 engine. It makes 485 horsepower and 475 foot-pounds of torque. And it's made it up to an eight-speed traditional automatic transmission. It shifts hard and actually shifts pretty quickly too. So hiding or not hiding inside this car's massive 20 by 11-inch wheels are Hellcat brakes essentially, six-piston Brembos that clamp down on 15.4-inch two-piece rotors. And these brakes are bigger than the wheels on my first car, which was a Saab 900S, in case you were interested. Look at this. It's silly, but you know what? This is what Dodge does best. They do silly sedans. Love it. [ENGINE REVVING] So no one's going to accuse the Charger of being too modern on the inside, but I don't think you can criticize it for being too difficult to use either. Some people say that it is past its expiration date, but it still works. And it works better than a lot of other cars that try too hard. They try to be too clever. Let's take the ventilation controls, for example. It's a split setup with analog and digital. Normally I'm not a big fan of that, but they split the right items. All your major controls are here. You have a big fan speed knob, auto button, AC. A simple button push and you get the rest of your climate controls. Another bonus about not trying to be too clever, these are big air vents. They're easy to adjust. They flow a lot of air. And they cool a car as big as the Charger. Something else I like about this screen-- and it's not really the screen itself, but it's the shelf right at the bottom. It makes it easy to stabilize your hand on it, and push buttons, and scroll through the many, many millions of apps that this car seems to have, including the performance apps. Now, all of this is a lot of cool information, but probably stuff you shouldn't always be looking at when you're on the road-- temperatures, and pressures, G-force readings, power output, lap timers for freeway on-ramps. But you've got a drive mode selector. This is pretty cool. Now, you've got four main drive modes essentially-- track, sport, custom, and auto. Auto does a pretty good job on its own, and it's kind of hard to argue with it. But I like the custom setting because it allows you to change things like transmission response, paddle shifters, traction control, suspension-- these have three-mode adaptive shocks-- and steering, which is also a three-mode system. It's just the right amount of adjustability that you can have, and you can really dial the Charger in to suit your personality. But this car also has line lock, which is essentially a burnout button. You can't get that on a Ford Taurus. Actually, I don't even think you can get a Ford Taurus anymore. Shame-- not really. [MUSIC PLAYING] So with our test track still currently closed we don't have test numbers for this exact car, but we can revisit some of the ones from a non-widebody Charger from a couple years ago. Now, I wouldn't expect the Widebody to be significantly quicker to 60. It might pick up a couple of tenths time and speed through the quarter mile. It's probably a push. This car's got wider tires, so more rolling resistance. It's got a wider body, so more aero drag. Where I really think the Widebody is going to come into its own are braking and handling tests. Brakes on the normal Charger were quite good, but the 305 tires on this thing can really get put to good use. And the same goes for handling. So I wouldn't be too surprised to see this thing pull almost a G on the skid pad-- in a Charger, which is a family sedan with 11-inch wide tires. I can't wait to get back on the track. So what does this car compete with? What's America got to offer in terms of competition? [CRICKETS CHIRPING] Oh, how about the Impala? No. I think the main competition for this car comes from the Genesis G70 and the Kia Stinger. Now, both of those cars you might say, well, they're not really in the same price range. Actually, they kind of are. When you option them up with all the performance stuff, all the tech, all the features, they cost just north of $50,000. Now, while this exact Charger kicks the door down at about $60,000, you can save quite a bit of money on a few options like the satin black paint and get a Charger 392 Widebody for just about $50,000. That's great competition. Now, while the Kia Stinger and Genesis G70 both have a lot of features-- and they do have powerful twin turbo V6 engines-- they're both missing something, a couple of cylinders-- [ENGINE REVVING] --and that sound. That sound's worth the money. [ENGINE REVVING] What else is out there? Well, we can list off some European cars. I know that not a lot of people would ever consider cross-shopping a European car with a Charger, but I think they should. Audi offers the S5 and the S4. They're around $60,000 too. And now they have a considerably higher amount of refinement, but they also lack a V8 engine. They're just not as fun. They're a little too serious now, a little too clinical. This car is fun. Fun is important when you buy a car. There's also the Jaguar XF. Now, there's no longer an XFR, but there's also no longer a V8 XF. But there is a hot six-cylinder version, but that one's going to come in at over $70,000 when you fully load it. And it lacks a V8 engine. There's also the BMW 540. Now, I know what you're saying. You could just get the M550 because that comes with a V8, but that car is also $75,000 and up. To keep the price fair, BMW 540i is going to be right around $60,000. That's going to be about the same size that this car is. Also has more refinement, but just not fun, not like this is. I think this car can be cross-shopped against quite a bit more cars than people give it credit for because Dodge delivers power, lots of power, and value, and fun. Have I mentioned fun? Because this car is a lot of fun. Let's talk about handling. You could be excused for thinking that when you walk up to this car that it is a total monster, that it's looking to kill you, throw you into the trees any time you touch the car. Like that. But you know what? This car is friendly. It's easy to drive at the limit. And I got to give full marks to SRTs, chassis and suspension engineers, because this car, I mean really, has no business being this good on a curvy road. It should be frightening, and terrifying, and pants fillingly fast, and scary. But it's not. This car is friendly and easy to use. And that's because they just did such a good job sorting the chassis and the suspension. Now, this car is using three-way adaptive shocks. I currently have it in the sports setting. And I can drive this car about as hard as I want to because the car tells me what's going on. Rather than making the thing really stiff like some German performance sedans, they just kind of let the car be big. So it feels big. And yeah, it does kind of drive like a big car, but because of that you know what the car's up to. The car's being honest with you. It tells you where the weight's going. It takes a set into a corner right here. It's telling you what's going on, and that helps give you confidence. You know what's going on, so you can go faster, really. Almost have no business driving like this in this car. It's great. This is just-- [LAUGHS] Now, now, if you want to tell all your friends that this car is a serious ax murderer just to make yourself look like a great driver, I'm not going to tell anybody. If you looked up "burly" in the dictionary, you would find a picture of this engine. This is the 6.4 liter or the 392, like it says all over the car. V8-- this is 485 horsepower. And it is comfortably situated somewhere between lazy and snappy. It does not mind revving, but it's also comfortable just kind of like ripping around under 3,000 RPM. It's really something extra. Like, this is the quintessential muscle car motor. Lots of low down power, not super rev happy, but it doesn't need to be. It's got 485 horsepower, like, everywhere. It just pulls hard, sounds good. This is a traditional eight-speed automatic, so it's not a dual clutch automatic. But you know what? I don't mind. This has really quick up shifts if you want it. And it feels-- it just kind of matches the feel of the rest of the car. The transmission feels heavy duty. It feels like it can take the power that the engine is throwing at it. And I like the heaviness of the shifts. And it can be kind of abrupt, but you know what? It fits the character of the car. Everything in this car fits the character of the car. It's such a complete package. And because it's not a dual clutch, you don't get that kind of weird low speed chug that you can get out of one of those transmissions. This is just a normal automatic. The only thing I wish is that the throttle wasn't so jumpy. This thing, it's hard to parallel park this car because the throttle is just hair trigger. That first gear's short. It's a little too short. But, you know. I have to complain about something, right? [MUSIC PLAYING] For years, Dodge has continued to tweak and improve both the car's content and the performance. And the SRT guys love this car. They go to the car shows. They talk to the owners. They show them new paint colors and graphics packages. And then they go back to the factory and they deliver the goods. So with this new Charger Widebody, even in the lesser Scat Pack version, consider the goods delivered. [ENGINE REVVING] This thing's wild. I love a manual though. I mean, you guys can just lift it out of the Challenger, right? And can you put some carbon brakes on this thing? [MUSIC PLAYING]

    The Dodge Charger carries on the long and wonderfully American tradition of rear-wheel-drive V8-powered family sedans. In this video, Kurt Niebuhr reviews the 2020 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody and explains why it remains one of the best of its kind.

    Features & Specs

    SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan
    6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A
    MSRP$69,995
    MPG 12 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower707 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Charger safety features:

    Blind-Spot Monitoring
    Illuminates a light on either of the Charger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Charger detects an imminent collision.
    Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
    Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Charger from the side while it's traveling in reverse.

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.1%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

    Dodge Charger vs. the competition

    Dodge Charger vs. Dodge Challenger

    The Dodge Charger and Challenger are cut from the same cloth. They share similar underpinnings, engine choices, trim levels and options. Just think of the Challenger as the two-door alternative. Besides the number of doors, the other big difference is the Challenger offers a manual transmission, which should appeal to purists.

    Compare Dodge Charger & Dodge Challenger features

    Dodge Charger vs. Ford Mustang

    Among muscle cars, the Ford Mustang ranks the highest in our evaluations. Like the rest of the offerings here, it's offered in a variety of models that range, in its case, from the mild four-cylinder base trim to the wild Shelby GT500. The Charger gains an edge for practicality, but the Mustang counters with superior performance.

    Compare Dodge Charger & Ford Mustang features

    Dodge Charger vs. Chevrolet Camaro

    The Camaro can thump out the power with the best of them and offers the sharpest handling in the muscle-car class. But that's pretty much where the advantages end. Outward visibility is abysmal, the placement of some interior elements are questionable, and the trunk is both small and inconvenient. Go with the Camaro if all you care about is performance. Otherwise, the Charger wins out.

    Compare Dodge Charger & Chevrolet Camaro features

    FAQ

    Is the Dodge Charger a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Charger both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Dodge Charger fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Charger gets an EPA-estimated 15 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Charger has 16.5 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Charger. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 Dodge Charger?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Charger:

    • New Widebody versions of the Hellcat and Scat Pack
    • Daytona 50th Anniversary Edition debuts
    • Other trims receive minor revisions
    • Part of the seventh Charger generation introduced in 2011
    Is the Dodge Charger reliable?

    To determine whether the Dodge Charger is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Charger. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Charger's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 Dodge Charger a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Dodge Charger is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Charger and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Charger is a good car for you. Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Charger?

    The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Charger is the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $69,995.

    Other versions include:

    • SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $69,995
    What are the different models of Dodge Charger?

    If you're interested in the Dodge Charger, the next question is, which Charger model is right for you? Charger variants include SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of Charger models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2020 Dodge Charger

    2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Overview

    The 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is offered in the following styles: SRT Hellcat Widebody 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody featuring deep dives into trim levels including SRT Hellcat Widebody, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebodies are available in my area?

    2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 8 new 2020 [object Object] Charger SRT Hellcat Widebodies listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $73,590 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $9,958 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Dodge Charger for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $9,682.

    Find a new Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,112.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and all available trim types: SRT Hellcat Widebody. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

