Used 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Charger
4.4
5 reviews
List Price Estimate
$8,866 - $12,379
SRT8 - Greatest Supercar on Planet Earth

hbtmd, 07/25/2013
5 of 6 people found this review helpful

I now have over 4,000 miles on this Beast. Over 2 tons of American muscle, however, it consistently gets 0 to 60 times of 4.6 to 4.7 seconds. Build quality is superb. Better than my 4 previous Acuras and 1 prior Lexus. Base sound system is wonderful. I have not found a single flaw or problem with it yet. The 6.4 liter hemi that puts out 470 hp is beyond description. Acceleration is so wonderful that I am addicted to it. Every day I wake up eager to drive this incredible vehicle. My son has a 2012 Challenger SRT8 with the same 6.4 liter hemi. His experience is the same. Like me, me plans to drive his SRT8 forever.

2013 srt8 plum crazy purple

dmitri, 12/07/2015
SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

great car could be a little bit nicer shifter bezel and instrumentation, actually gets great mpg on Highway driving, great sound system Harmon Kardon, and definitely get some good all season tires if driving year round.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great Performance, Intermediate Interior,

Car Guy, 01/24/2018
SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

By far this is a great performing car. I was attracted to it from it's head turning ability. The interior is large and comfortable. The Acceleration is great. The Handling could be better, But it is a large sedan. The Safety features are wonderful. All the controls and physical buttons are easy to use. Very simple and easy to learn. The interior is aging fast. Some of the plastics are starting to rattle. Around 50,000 Miles I began to have engine misfires due to solenoids. At 56,000 miles, my water pump action completely failed. The coolant spilled everywhere causing overheating. The dealership has been great in providing warranty service. I really wanted to keep this car for the long haul. However, I think the dodge shortcuts are becoming more visible with time. I still love this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Fantastic example of modern muscle car!

Michael Arnold, 10/22/2015
SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

It's a crowd pleaser everywhere it goes. Unbelievable driving characteristics and performance. Will certainly become a valued classic!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
SRT8 - Greatest Supercar on Planet Earth

hbtmd, 09/08/2013
3 of 8 people found this review helpful

I now have about 5,600 on "White Lightning". I still look forward to every day that I can jump into this awesome machine and drive anywhere at all. I frequently have people at gas stations, parking lots, and drive-throughs comment on how gorgeous she looks. Turns heads everywhere. I still LOVE the 6.4 liter Hemi with 470 hp. What I love almost as much as the power is the safety-tech features. The Blind spot warning and back-up assistance with cross traffic warning is AWESOME!! They have worked flawlessly and prevented at least one accident so far.

Research Similar Vehicles