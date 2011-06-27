Used 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews
SRT8 - Greatest Supercar on Planet Earth
I now have over 4,000 miles on this Beast. Over 2 tons of American muscle, however, it consistently gets 0 to 60 times of 4.6 to 4.7 seconds. Build quality is superb. Better than my 4 previous Acuras and 1 prior Lexus. Base sound system is wonderful. I have not found a single flaw or problem with it yet. The 6.4 liter hemi that puts out 470 hp is beyond description. Acceleration is so wonderful that I am addicted to it. Every day I wake up eager to drive this incredible vehicle. My son has a 2012 Challenger SRT8 with the same 6.4 liter hemi. His experience is the same. Like me, me plans to drive his SRT8 forever.
2013 srt8 plum crazy purple
great car could be a little bit nicer shifter bezel and instrumentation, actually gets great mpg on Highway driving, great sound system Harmon Kardon, and definitely get some good all season tires if driving year round.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Performance, Intermediate Interior,
By far this is a great performing car. I was attracted to it from it's head turning ability. The interior is large and comfortable. The Acceleration is great. The Handling could be better, But it is a large sedan. The Safety features are wonderful. All the controls and physical buttons are easy to use. Very simple and easy to learn. The interior is aging fast. Some of the plastics are starting to rattle. Around 50,000 Miles I began to have engine misfires due to solenoids. At 56,000 miles, my water pump action completely failed. The coolant spilled everywhere causing overheating. The dealership has been great in providing warranty service. I really wanted to keep this car for the long haul. However, I think the dodge shortcuts are becoming more visible with time. I still love this car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Fantastic example of modern muscle car!
It's a crowd pleaser everywhere it goes. Unbelievable driving characteristics and performance. Will certainly become a valued classic!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
SRT8 - Greatest Supercar on Planet Earth
I now have about 5,600 on "White Lightning". I still look forward to every day that I can jump into this awesome machine and drive anywhere at all. I frequently have people at gas stations, parking lots, and drive-throughs comment on how gorgeous she looks. Turns heads everywhere. I still LOVE the 6.4 liter Hemi with 470 hp. What I love almost as much as the power is the safety-tech features. The Blind spot warning and back-up assistance with cross traffic warning is AWESOME!! They have worked flawlessly and prevented at least one accident so far.
Sponsored cars related to the Charger
Related Used 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner