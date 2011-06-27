Used 2013 Dodge Charger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

SRT8 - Greatest Supercar on Planet Earth hbtmd , 07/25/2013 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I now have over 4,000 miles on this Beast. Over 2 tons of American muscle, however, it consistently gets 0 to 60 times of 4.6 to 4.7 seconds. Build quality is superb. Better than my 4 previous Acuras and 1 prior Lexus. Base sound system is wonderful. I have not found a single flaw or problem with it yet. The 6.4 liter hemi that puts out 470 hp is beyond description. Acceleration is so wonderful that I am addicted to it. Every day I wake up eager to drive this incredible vehicle. My son has a 2012 Challenger SRT8 with the same 6.4 liter hemi. His experience is the same. Like me, me plans to drive his SRT8 forever. Report Abuse

2013 srt8 plum crazy purple dmitri , 12/07/2015 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful great car could be a little bit nicer shifter bezel and instrumentation, actually gets great mpg on Highway driving, great sound system Harmon Kardon, and definitely get some good all season tires if driving year round. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Performance, Intermediate Interior, Car Guy , 01/24/2018 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful By far this is a great performing car. I was attracted to it from it's head turning ability. The interior is large and comfortable. The Acceleration is great. The Handling could be better, But it is a large sedan. The Safety features are wonderful. All the controls and physical buttons are easy to use. Very simple and easy to learn. The interior is aging fast. Some of the plastics are starting to rattle. Around 50,000 Miles I began to have engine misfires due to solenoids. At 56,000 miles, my water pump action completely failed. The coolant spilled everywhere causing overheating. The dealership has been great in providing warranty service. I really wanted to keep this car for the long haul. However, I think the dodge shortcuts are becoming more visible with time. I still love this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Fantastic example of modern muscle car! Michael Arnold , 10/22/2015 SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) 3 of 4 people found this review helpful It's a crowd pleaser everywhere it goes. Unbelievable driving characteristics and performance. Will certainly become a valued classic! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value