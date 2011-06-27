  1. Home
Used 2016 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews

The muscle car I thought I couldn't afford

Bob Proctor, 09/17/2016
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I was in high school in 1970 when the first muscle car era was in full swing but then I couldn't buy one if I wanted to (high insurance rates, saving money for college, etc.). Fast forward forty six years and I finally have my dream car, a 2016 Scat Pack 392 Hemi Shaker with the 8 speed Torque Flite transmission. This car was well worth the wait! The power comes on quickly and builds like an Atlas rocket at any RPM thanks to that incredible transmission. I drove both the manual and the auto and it was an easy choice for me to make. This car has the look of the original but with all the best engineering and safety advances. The car is capable as a daily driver in urban traffic but also a fantastic "touring" car on long trips. The exhaust rumble with the windows down sounds loud and proud as an American muscle car should, but in the cabin at cruise noticeable but not objectionable. What Dodge has given us is a Challenger at an affordable R/T level trim but with the power train (and most of the top shelf suspension bits) of the more expensive SRT 392 model. The build quality of my car is excellent. Paint and interior/exterior trim are flawless. Fuel economy for me averages 18 city and 26 highway when driven with restraint, some thing that is difficult to do at times! We lost the first muscle car era over a period of years so who's to say how long this new generation will last before new regulations step in to spoil our fun. I'm just thankful to be able to drive this awesome Challenger now!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
scat pack shaker 6m

scott t, 03/06/2016
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
the sound power ride handleing braking infotainment system everything about this car is awsome if you are thinking about getting this car just get it my wife bought sxt plus with 6 cylinder and most of the options you could get with it with the 8a auto transmission it can smoke them tires transmission shifts smoothly and aggresivly when you get on it i liked it so much i bought a scat pack shaker with a 6m tranny this car is a beast touch the gas and you go touch the brake and you stop it is hard to drive this car slow it just wants to go the sxt gets great gas milage for such a big car the scat pack shaker is getting average 12.5 mpg still on first tank of gas but i did not buy the sp shaker for everyday use the sxt my wife uses as a daily there is a challenger modle for all tastes take one for a test drive and you will see

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Great car

Ed, 05/20/2016
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I bought the scat pack shaker and I have to tell you this is a blast to drive, I've owned many cars including several corvettes and Camaros, love my GM LS motors but I can honestly say the Challenger gives me great pleasure to drive. I have no regrets in my purchase and feel that Dodge has done a great job balancing power, looks and comfort. Love it

Scat Pack Shaker

Justin Bradshaw, 09/19/2016
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
Awesome vehicle! Blind spots suck but everything else is AWESOME! On the highway/freeway I get almost 30 mpg!! If you are looking for a real new-age muscle car that seriously turns heads...buy one! Call Paul Santilli at Valencia Dodge! He is the best in the biz!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
More performance = more fun!

GT2RT, 01/06/2017
392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I bought this Dodge Challenger after driving Mustang GT for the past 20 years. Since this model has the large 392 HEMI, it was a step up in performance as well as driving comfort. I'm a big fan of the "69" and "70" Mach I and the Dodge muscle cars from that era. Being able to capture that aggressive look with the bonus of the classic Shaker Scoop in a modern car convinced me it was time for a change. So far the car has had no issues and I look forward to driving it every day!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
