Used 2016 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Consumer Reviews

The muscle car I thought I couldn't afford Bob Proctor , 09/17/2016 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I was in high school in 1970 when the first muscle car era was in full swing but then I couldn't buy one if I wanted to (high insurance rates, saving money for college, etc.). Fast forward forty six years and I finally have my dream car, a 2016 Scat Pack 392 Hemi Shaker with the 8 speed Torque Flite transmission. This car was well worth the wait! The power comes on quickly and builds like an Atlas rocket at any RPM thanks to that incredible transmission. I drove both the manual and the auto and it was an easy choice for me to make. This car has the look of the original but with all the best engineering and safety advances. The car is capable as a daily driver in urban traffic but also a fantastic "touring" car on long trips. The exhaust rumble with the windows down sounds loud and proud as an American muscle car should, but in the cabin at cruise noticeable but not objectionable. What Dodge has given us is a Challenger at an affordable R/T level trim but with the power train (and most of the top shelf suspension bits) of the more expensive SRT 392 model. The build quality of my car is excellent. Paint and interior/exterior trim are flawless. Fuel economy for me averages 18 city and 26 highway when driven with restraint, some thing that is difficult to do at times! We lost the first muscle car era over a period of years so who's to say how long this new generation will last before new regulations step in to spoil our fun. I'm just thankful to be able to drive this awesome Challenger now! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

scat pack shaker 6m scott t , 03/06/2016 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful the sound power ride handleing braking infotainment system everything about this car is awsome if you are thinking about getting this car just get it my wife bought sxt plus with 6 cylinder and most of the options you could get with it with the 8a auto transmission it can smoke them tires transmission shifts smoothly and aggresivly when you get on it i liked it so much i bought a scat pack shaker with a 6m tranny this car is a beast touch the gas and you go touch the brake and you stop it is hard to drive this car slow it just wants to go the sxt gets great gas milage for such a big car the scat pack shaker is getting average 12.5 mpg still on first tank of gas but i did not buy the sp shaker for everyday use the sxt my wife uses as a daily there is a challenger modle for all tastes take one for a test drive and you will see Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great car Ed , 05/20/2016 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought the scat pack shaker and I have to tell you this is a blast to drive, I've owned many cars including several corvettes and Camaros, love my GM LS motors but I can honestly say the Challenger gives me great pleasure to drive. I have no regrets in my purchase and feel that Dodge has done a great job balancing power, looks and comfort. Love it

Scat Pack Shaker Justin Bradshaw , 09/19/2016 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 4 of 6 people found this review helpful Awesome vehicle! Blind spots suck but everything else is AWESOME! On the highway/freeway I get almost 30 mpg!! If you are looking for a real new-age muscle car that seriously turns heads...buy one! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value