Used 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

The Beast ramdeer98 , 07/17/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have owned my 2011 Challenger SRT8 392 Hemi for a month now and I am TOTALLY pleased. The performance is great, push you back in the seat type, FAST FAST FAST!! Comfortable as all and handles fantastic. I have the gray w/black stripes, every where I go I am getting compliments! Boy did they get it right this time!!! I have taken down a couple of Mustangs and Camaros! Next weekend going to race track and get the true times. When planting the pedal down the sound and feel makes me feel like I am a teenager again... haha I can not say anything bad about it except for the gas guzzler tax. I am glad I waited a year for the 2011. Turn off the radio, open the windows and sunroof to listen!! Report Abuse

Green with Envy toyotacurrenla , 10/13/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Still practically new. Car gets a lot of attention specially with the green color. The 6.4L has a lot of power and sits you back in the seat any time you want to. Love the car it's comfortable, powerful, and large enough for my family to enjoy. Report Abuse

Modern Muscle bigles985 , 05/10/2013 SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 1 of 2 people found this review helpful I absolutely love my SRT8. Has enough power to throw you into your seat but still can get over 20 mpg if you're easy on the throttle. I love the styling and love the fact my kids can fit in the back. I also have the Green With Envy color and get compliments on my car all the time at the pump. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Big Brute PJ , 01/11/2019 SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Quick car, good traction with the auto, non with the manual trans. 21.5 mpg possible when driving the speed limit, but who cares about mileage. Drove car to Florida from Indiana for a Test drive and it was comfortable for my 6' 1 frame. Lot of positive comments whenever I stopped for fuel or food. I don't drive it in snow since I am going to keep it for the long haul. It handles well in the rain. Car is very quick @ 8.04 sec in the 1/8th. mile @88.79 mph with the factory tires which were the $100 optional Goodyears 255/20's rear and 244/20's front. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse