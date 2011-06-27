Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Consumer Reviews

Blue Nostalgia quickjack , 09/01/2012 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my B5 blue SRT8 in October, 2010 with a 6-speed manual. I have loved putting each and every mile on it since. The transmission shifts are crisp, the engine pulls like a freight train, and what a glorious sound track. The interior is comfortable and practical but no styling frills here. The well bolstered buckets are comfortable on the longest of trips, and even heated for those cold mornings. The back seat is for children or small adults, but nonetheless comfortable. The trunk offers ample space, with a 60/40 rear seat split. If you buy this car, prepare for attention. Even still, I get people craning their necks to have a look. After 2 years, I still wouldn't trade it for anything. Report Abuse

Buy it! Cody , 04/03/2017 SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 2 years and the only issues I've had were bad brake pads from the factory (also change the factory brembo brake pads for hawk performance brake pads, the brembos make too much brake dust and have a tendency to squeal) and a low whining sound from the rear end from 25-32 mph (apparently normally experienced by other owners as well). Other than that, she has been amazing, no issues, great power, even the automatics have excellent transmission shift times. Test drove Camaro SS's (poor visibility, worse sound system, virtually no rear leg room, very cramped in the front, way smaller trunk space) and the Mustang GT (horrible sound system, atrocious rear leg/head/every other part of your body room), and they didn't come close. The SRT8 has far superior electronics and interface, ride stability is rock solid, engine power is immediate with an unbelievably satisfying roar at full throttle, amazing amounts of front and rear leg/head room (sitting in the drivers seat can almost feel like being in a truck), visibility is great, sound system is mind-shatteringly good, Sat Nav is great, and despite being 4080 lbs,, she handles much more nimbly than you'd expect (compared to other muscle cars obviously, not as nimble as European sports cars). I do wish she was a bit louder at idle and lower rpms, and definitely switch to hawk performance brake pads, but besides that, they are phenomenal. It's definitely worth buying, if you don't, you're missing out. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Challenger SRT 8 Tom Langston , 07/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I previously was forced to sell my 1971 'Cuda. When I saw the Challenger SRT concept car, I thought that my car was reborn! Since I have owned this car, it has not disappointed me. It accelerates, handles, and brakes like no other car that I have owned. Its retro shape and Hemi-orange color turn heads every where I go. Report Abuse

SRT8 Black Beauty Joey , 09/12/2015 SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Just bought this 2009 SRT8 Black Beauty. It is best car I've ever owned, and I've had 2 Mercedes, Porche 911, and 2 corvettes. The Challenger beats them all hands down for quality, power, comfort, and performance. You can drive this car daily as it is extremely livable or save it for weekend jaunts. I am thrilled every time I get in the car and turn it on. I get so many compliments on it from total strangers. This car has a style that will never go out of style. I'm keeping this car forever and a day. If you have the cash, I highly recommend you pick one up if at all possible. It has true collector car value in my opinion. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse