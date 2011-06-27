  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Caravan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Caravan
Overview
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Engine TypeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Combined MPG212020
Total Seating727
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360/500 mi.340/480 mi.340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG212020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.37.6 ft.37.6 ft.
Valves161212
Base engine typeGasGasFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersInline 4V6V6
Safety
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
2 rear headrestsyesnono
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesnoyes
child seat anchorsyesnoyes
Rear center lap beltyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesnoyesno
4-wheel ABSnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesnono
2 total speakersnoyesno
6 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Air conditioningyesyesno
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesno
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
front cupholdersnoyesno
overhead console with storagenonoyes
cruise controlnonoyes
Rear floor matsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
Climate controlnonoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnonoyes
Power Feature
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
1 one-touch power windowsnonoyes
Power mirrorsnonoyes
remote keyless power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
trip computernonoyes
tachometernonoyes
Front Seats
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Front head room39.7 in.39.7 in.no
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Rear head room39.7 in.no39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.no67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.no36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.no64.7 in.
Measurements
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Front track63 in.63 in.63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight3862 lbs.3764 lbs.3999 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.1 cu.ft.146.7 cu.ft.15.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Length189.3 in.189.3 in.189.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity0 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.113.3 in.113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.64 in.64 in.
Colors
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearl Coat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Sandstone
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
P215/70R15 tiresyesnoyes
temporary spare tireyesnoyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnoyes
P215/65R16 tiresnoyesno
fullsize matching spare tirenoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$20,640
$21,415
$24,875
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles