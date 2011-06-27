Used 1999 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews

Rlibby Green Caravan 1999 Rlibby8866 , 05/09/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This Caravan SE has been very reliable . I have spent many hours riding throughout the Northeast, in snow, rain, and sunshine and I must say the Caravan gave a very comfortable ride. During the winter with snowtires on all four, the road/tire noise is abit loud...but I knew I was safe. I have replaced the front rotors and pads once at 90,000 miles and the condenser in the a/c was replaced at 95,000. The van now has 133,000 miles andis still running very smooth. Report Abuse

Reliable so far mike , 09/11/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought it at 56000 miles a little over 2.5 yrs ago and now it has 142000 miles and still going strong, except for the ac fan motor that went out about 3000 miles back which is a cheap fix and have only had to change the front brakes twice considering all the driving I do thats pretty good

I LOVE MY DODGE CARAVAN STACS72 , 03/06/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful THIS IS A WONDERFUL VEHICLE!!!! iT'S JUST THE RIGHT SIZE, NOT TOO SMALL NOT TOO BIG...THE ONLY THING i WISH i HAD WAS POWER LOCKS....ITS A AGGRIVATING TO HAVE TO MANUALLY LOCK EACH DOOR, BUT i STILL LOVE IT AND DONT REGRET BUYING IT AT ALL.

Reasons to buy the extended warranty Grand Sport , 04/13/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful From the very start, this van had nothing but breakdowns. Speed sensors (3 times), fan belts (3 times), idler pulleys, batteries (I'm on the fourth one), brake problems and on and on. And that was before I hit 30,000 miles. It didn't hit home that I had purchased an unreliable car until the basic factory warranty ran out. Things that have never gone bad on my other cars went bad on this Caravan. Over the past 12 months, I've spent over $2000 to repair the A/C alone. My experience with this Caravan will be the last. This is my fifth Chrysler product but no more. I am afraid to take this van on extended trips for fear of an out-of- state breakdown. What happened to American quality?