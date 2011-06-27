Used 1998 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews
InNeed of a Car
Like any other vehicle, if serviced timely it'll serve it's purpose...I guess. Bought the car used in 2006 because my family was in need of a car at the time. I can say, "that the experience has been fairly decent...until the final note was paid." Hardly nothing went wrong; and then the bottom fell out! I may have replaced the alt., both water and fuel pumps, brake booster, therm, rad./relay fan, and several other parts all within 6-8 mos. But hey, what can I say. It was my only means of transportation and for that I'm blessed! I've said it before, and I'll say again: never buy a "Dodge" again!
Caravan A Lemon?
AC went out $700 to fix. Steering wheel electronics went out $400 to fix Blown headgasket $700 to fix. I'm selling this van soon.
So far, so good..
Bought this car with some misgivings because of their overall poor reputation for reliability but ours has been pretty sound. We are at 129K miles and only two real problems so far. Changed the engine main bearing seal for about $400. The dash indications go blank about once a week for a few minutes. You kinda know when it's coming because the ABS light comes on first. Consensus is it's the "Body Control Module" but since it's $900 to replace and hasn't broke permanent we haven't fixed it. Transmission is still okay. Can't beat the comfort/versatility for a family of five. Took a two week vacation last winter to the grand canyon and it plowed through ice, rain and snow like a champ.
Better than everybody else... BUT
Well, I guess I have done better than everybody else. I have 74K on the van and it does its job. But the transmission blew up at 74K (1 month after I paid it off). New transmission 2,600 bucks. Over all it has done a good job hauling the family until this. Never had replaced the breaks yet. I do have the oil leak but I just put some kitty liter under where I park it. It a Dodge I knew quality was poor but at the time it was the cheapest one with the 2 sliding doors. Buy the extended warranty because you will need a new transmission at some point. My mechanic guarantees it!!! Learn from my mistake. Or buy a Honda!
My 1st 98 was better than the 2nd 98 YES I bought a 2nd one for my dogs and this one east money like a pig.
I have been pumping $300-500 a month in repairs and replacement parts since Christmas Eve 2010,,,it has 98 800 it us going to get paid off in 1 lump hopefully and it is going to another Charity supporter I have HAD IT with Chrysler and wouldnt take another 1 if it was FREE !!
