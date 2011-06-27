Used 1991 Dodge Caravan Minivan Consumer Reviews
Okie Dokie no Smokie
134K miles and it's been pretty much bullet proof. 3.0 L engine leaks oil like crazy (doesn't burn it) but just keep it topped off. Wife loves to drive it. Decent gas mileage, plenty of power.
After 120K miles My Caravan doing great!
Not all 91 caravans bad. I got an SE w/ 3 speed auto w/ 3.0 liter mitsubishi engine. 4 spd caravans had a greater than 20% risk - problems. Early on - some electrical problems. Paint is doing well, wax twice a year. Last year I replaced my radiator , the distributor, as well as my muffler 2 years ago. Transmission original. MPG is 23 mostly highway at 55-60 mph. Air conditioning original and doing well. I changed spark plugs a wires twice. Throttle body adjustment once a year and have rebuilt/replaced brakes/pads twice. There have been numerous recalls but most were small . Today performancee same as at 40,000 miles. One squeak from the left mid rear panel.
Paint Is A Pain
the paint is almost gone on the hood of the van which makes it look awful, besides that it is very reliable.
Don't make the same mistake!
Stay away from these vehicles. 2 known issues - after around 80,000 miles a problem with the valve guides develops requiring the engine to be rebuilt. Next time you're at a stop light near a Chrysler vehicle, watch for a puff of smoke as the vehicle takes off. The paint will come off in sheets on some vehicles due to the use of an inferior primer called Uniprime that breaks down from UV rays. If you pay attention, you'll see a lot of Chrysler white vans with paint peeling in spots.
Great vehicle
This is 3rd Caravan, after 245000 miles still runs strong. Body has held up well, interior still draws comments on how nice it is. AWD has quit working but otherwise this is a strong running vehicle. All my Caravans have been exceptional.
