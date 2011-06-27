Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SRT4 Consumer Reviews

musicmamma , 04/25/2010

4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I turned in my Durango and decided I needed something smaller with better gas mileage. I always name my cars, so after I took it on a particular drive I found out that it was so "Spunky" for a 4 cylinder that I named him spunky. He drives great, gets great gas mileage and was a perfect buy for me. Within my first month I drove him to Williamsburg VA and back to PA, he took only a tank down and one back. I had 3 total passengers, all of us rather large in the middle and we enjoyed the ride and the cost.