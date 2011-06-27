  1. Home
Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SRT4 Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
I love my Spunky!

musicmamma, 04/25/2010
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I turned in my Durango and decided I needed something smaller with better gas mileage. I always name my cars, so after I took it on a particular drive I found out that it was so "Spunky" for a 4 cylinder that I named him spunky. He drives great, gets great gas mileage and was a perfect buy for me. Within my first month I drove him to Williamsburg VA and back to PA, he took only a tank down and one back. I had 3 total passengers, all of us rather large in the middle and we enjoyed the ride and the cost.

Awesome for Dodge!

Robbie1, 11/17/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Well, what can I say. I used to hate Dodge, but I went for a Saturday drive in my SUV and came home with my 09 Caliber SRT. The exterior looks are 100% more attractive than the standard Caliber, very aggressive features; that is what caught my eye. After taking it for a test drive, I was sold. I also own a BMW and this "little rascal" is more fun than driving the BMW. The suspension and steering is very tight with enough power to have some man fun! This will be my weekend entertainment.

