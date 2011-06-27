Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SRT4 Consumer Reviews
I love my Spunky!
I turned in my Durango and decided I needed something smaller with better gas mileage. I always name my cars, so after I took it on a particular drive I found out that it was so "Spunky" for a 4 cylinder that I named him spunky. He drives great, gets great gas mileage and was a perfect buy for me. Within my first month I drove him to Williamsburg VA and back to PA, he took only a tank down and one back. I had 3 total passengers, all of us rather large in the middle and we enjoyed the ride and the cost.
Awesome for Dodge!
Well, what can I say. I used to hate Dodge, but I went for a Saturday drive in my SUV and came home with my 09 Caliber SRT. The exterior looks are 100% more attractive than the standard Caliber, very aggressive features; that is what caught my eye. After taking it for a test drive, I was sold. I also own a BMW and this "little rascal" is more fun than driving the BMW. The suspension and steering is very tight with enough power to have some man fun! This will be my weekend entertainment.
Sponsored cars related to the Caliber
Related Used 2009 Dodge Caliber SRT4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner