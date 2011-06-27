Used 2007 Dodge Caliber Wagon Consumer Reviews
This car is my baby.
My parents bought this car brand new in 2007 and I began driving it in 2011. It has been a fantastic family car and commuter car for all of us. Together we've put 142k miles on it with a good mix of highway and city miles averaging about 27 mpg. It has been extremely reliable and hasn't needed a single major repair. The only minor repairs included replacing the gas cap sensor which went out at 140k, wheel realignment at 120k(tire wear had been normal until then), and minor break repairs around 130k miles. A few cons... as a 6' tall adult my head brushes against the ceiling of the car. I also have to tuck my head above the steering wheel to see stoplights. Like any small car it also had a tendency to hydroplane when there is a significant amount of water on the roadway. Also, as I had the FWD model it didn't handle too well on unplowed roads or on steep icy roads. However, it still has managed to get me home during a few snow storms. All of these issues are what you would expect from a small FWD cars. Also to address some of the other reviews on here... The CVT transmission has never had an issue. It changes speed without delay and rarely makes any clunking noises. When it does it has been a case where I had to slam on the breaks and immediately slam on the gas. As for acceleration it holds up well if I'm the only person in the car. However... with 1-2 passengers acceleration decreases noticeably. Its not great but has never inhibited my driving capabilities. Also tire wear has been completely normal. The struts, ball bearings, etc have been inspected and still hold up fine. It has been a great investment for my family and I can easily see myself buying with Dodge in the future. For now I plan to continue driving it until the wheels fall off.
Mixed review
I bought my 2007 Caliber in March of 2006, one of the first ones in this area. I was initially worried because I had the stalling problem (sound familiar Caliber owners?) and I also lost the alternator at about 50k. That was an $$$ repair. I still own the car. It has 256,000 miles on it! I have had to replace the alternator again. Over the last six years, I've replaced the tie rods (roads where I live--NE Ohio--are horrible) and one wheel bearing. I get 32 mpg on the highway (1.8 stick shift). The stalling issue just disappeared (did the computer self-adjust?). Car has the original exhaust system. So... two alternators, tie rods, a battery and 256k miles. Does this car owe me anything?
Expensive repairs early
I love driving this car. I love the looks of the car, the feel of the car, the response of the car. However, I have had two very expensive repairs early in the car's life. I had to replace the entire instrument cluster at 54,000. The illumination system on the cluster went bad. That was $500. Dodge would not help. Then, at 64,000, the ENTIRE k-frame was found to be rusted through, rendering the car unsafe. Cost to repair was $1,400. Dodge would not help. There are 27 complaints on NHTSA for this same problem. This is a serious safety issue and Dodge will not acknowledge they have a problem. I know car parts are going to wear out. But these two parts are NOT typical repairs.
Most reliable car I've ever owned.
I felt compelled to write after reading some of the bad reviews. I'm sure there are lemons in every bunch........I got my Caliber in April 2006, first one on the block so to speak. Right out of the Auto Show... Didn't see another for months. I drive a min of 80 miles a day, and still get 26 mpg. My original set of brakes lasted 85k miles. Original set of tires lasted 86k. (I drive all highway) I now have 153k on the car. Just put on the 2nd set of tires. I am putting on new struts as one has a slight leak and one ball joint. Other than a new battery, this car has just gotten the std oil changes/maint required. .
4door awd. rtf okay car
I have a 2007 dodge caliber rt for 4years now and needless to say its been a dependable vehicle love the style and how it rides.. but im at 99400 miles and beginning to run into issues. I have replaced the throttle body ball joint front and back struts and springs/coils exhaust cap. Other then other maintenance that's everything I've dealt with. I will say though I do not like driving it in winter at all. Just doesnt seem to do as well as Id hope.
