Used 1997 Dodge Avenger Coupe Consumer Reviews

Worst Car I Have Ever Owned Devonne , 10/04/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have not had the best of luck with this car. I have had it for a year and a half and I have had to replace the ball joint, both axles (twice), speed censor, crank shaft, breaks, fan belt, battery (twice), lower left control arm, shocks, struts, starting coil, fuel pump, the over drive went out, and so did the cruse control. I drove it for 9 months without problems but once the speed sensor went out it has been down hill from there. My mpg have been really bad, I only got 15 mpg even after a new fuel filter, air filter, and pump.

This car is charming but flawed wings , 09/29/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was my first car. Much like a first love it holds a special place in my heart. The car looks beautiful and the engine still runs smooth at 138,000 miles BUT I have brought it to my mechanic so many times that we could be best friends. The ball-joints, the tie rods, the struts have all been replaced. The struts are bad again after an additional 25,000 miles. Now, the transmission took a dump and it looks like my car has skin cancer. The car is charming yes, but after you get married to it, it will soon become lazy and consistently start to break in little annoying increments until you will want a divorce. If you are a risk taker, go for it, but you might get burned. other fish in the sea

Looks nice... when it works! Lally , 07/05/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have always liked how my Avenger looks. It's a car that will get you the chicks, but I am so sick of major repairs every six months! I've had to fix things I've never even heard of. And trust me, the repairs aren't cheap! Also, I'm seeing places where the paint is starting to bubble, indicating rust.

My thoughts about my base model c , 11/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my 97 4-banger stick as the original owner with only 17 miles on it when delivered to our dealer. I have gotten 500 miles to a single tank 4 times. Mine is not governed so I have had it up to 131 flat straight away in Germany and 136 downhill there. This car is fun to drive and has a huge trunk. And at 159,634 miles still going strong