Used 1997 Dodge Avenger Coupe Consumer Reviews
Worst Car I Have Ever Owned
I have not had the best of luck with this car. I have had it for a year and a half and I have had to replace the ball joint, both axles (twice), speed censor, crank shaft, breaks, fan belt, battery (twice), lower left control arm, shocks, struts, starting coil, fuel pump, the over drive went out, and so did the cruse control. I drove it for 9 months without problems but once the speed sensor went out it has been down hill from there. My mpg have been really bad, I only got 15 mpg even after a new fuel filter, air filter, and pump.
This car is charming but flawed
This was my first car. Much like a first love it holds a special place in my heart. The car looks beautiful and the engine still runs smooth at 138,000 miles BUT I have brought it to my mechanic so many times that we could be best friends. The ball-joints, the tie rods, the struts have all been replaced. The struts are bad again after an additional 25,000 miles. Now, the transmission took a dump and it looks like my car has skin cancer. The car is charming yes, but after you get married to it, it will soon become lazy and consistently start to break in little annoying increments until you will want a divorce. If you are a risk taker, go for it, but you might get burned. other fish in the sea
Looks nice... when it works!
I have always liked how my Avenger looks. It's a car that will get you the chicks, but I am so sick of major repairs every six months! I've had to fix things I've never even heard of. And trust me, the repairs aren't cheap! Also, I'm seeing places where the paint is starting to bubble, indicating rust.
My thoughts about my base model
I have had my 97 4-banger stick as the original owner with only 17 miles on it when delivered to our dealer. I have gotten 500 miles to a single tank 4 times. Mine is not governed so I have had it up to 131 flat straight away in Germany and 136 downhill there. This car is fun to drive and has a huge trunk. And at 159,634 miles still going strong
We have been quite happy
This was the choice of my wife as it was to be her primary car. We have put 197,000 miles on it with no major problems. We recently replaced the front end struts.
Sponsored cars related to the Avenger
Related Used 1997 Dodge Avenger Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner