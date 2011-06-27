Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira Wagon Consumer Reviews

$ - Very Good Tiggerguy , 08/27/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My Daewoo was a X-mass Gift and It would not have been on my list BUT It really should have!! I have had No problems with it. It has Great pick-up, looks Good, Very Good Air-Con, Excellent Sound System and Brakes well. Do you really need more? Report Abuse

Beware - no parts out there Totaled , 07/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle for an errand runner. Great value with lots of options. Gas mileage lower than hoped, but other than that, no problems. UNTIL... had a minor accident and are told there are NO PARTS available, except maybe from Korea. The insurance will not wait that long and is declaring it Totaled! Since these vehicles have such a low resale value, we are ending owing money on a car we no longer have. Lesson learned! Report Abuse

My Nubi, the commuter mule ckrockett , 01/03/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this is actually a 2000 nubi cdx wagon. all bells and whistles except sunroof and cd changer. love the car. swore I'd never own a new car (since my '67 Datsun RL411 SSS), but a week in a rental nubi sedan was enough to convince me. it's a very economical, but fun-to-drive car, so the 'bang-for- the-buck' quotient works for me. great for the commute, very comfortable on long trips, flies low with ease on the open flyways (aka I-5, etc. here in california), and VERY nimble. I've autocrossed the car (that's road-racing in a parking lot for most of you who don't know), and it's only weakness there is lack of low-end power. Report Abuse

A great car for the price! SatisfiedCustomer , 04/16/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After 4000 miles of city and highway driving, I find the Nubira Wagon to a great buy. I use it for business and have plenty of space for my equipment. I also like the comfortable seats for driver and passengers. Report Abuse