Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Wagon Consumer Reviews

Snoquie , 06/30/2002

If you're looking for a great little car, this is it. For the cost of a base model Honda or Toyota you can have all the extras, even a leather interior. I have had 16 cars in my 20 years of driving experience and this one has been the least disappointing. Almost 65k miles and nothing more than routine maintenance. My main reasons for going Daewoo were the value, gas mileage, and the dealer really went the extra mile to give me the max for my trade.