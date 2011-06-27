  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Nubira
  4. Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira
  5. Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Nubira
5(33%)4(67%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Nubiras for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,084 - $2,534
Used Nubira for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Value

Snoquie, 06/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you're looking for a great little car, this is it. For the cost of a base model Honda or Toyota you can have all the extras, even a leather interior. I have had 16 cars in my 20 years of driving experience and this one has been the least disappointing. Almost 65k miles and nothing more than routine maintenance. My main reasons for going Daewoo were the value, gas mileage, and the dealer really went the extra mile to give me the max for my trade.

Report Abuse

Nice car overall, bad fuel economy

Anatoly, 06/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good car if not the fuel economy (avg. 18 miles per galon, squeaking driver's seat and rattling doors' plastic.

Report Abuse

Very happy with it

Works good, 06/20/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought new, and it's been good to us. We had a few minor issues: the timing belt snapped at 40k and thank goodness it was still under warranty. Other than that, only minor interior gripes: Overhead hand grip screw covers fell off, and the backlight went out on the environmental controls. Tires from stock were not the best. We are starting to develop a little corrosion on the aluminum roof rack, but after 6 years - not unexpected.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Nubiras for sale

Related Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles