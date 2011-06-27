Used 1999 Daewoo Nubira Wagon Consumer Reviews
Great Value
If you're looking for a great little car, this is it. For the cost of a base model Honda or Toyota you can have all the extras, even a leather interior. I have had 16 cars in my 20 years of driving experience and this one has been the least disappointing. Almost 65k miles and nothing more than routine maintenance. My main reasons for going Daewoo were the value, gas mileage, and the dealer really went the extra mile to give me the max for my trade.
Nice car overall, bad fuel economy
Good car if not the fuel economy (avg. 18 miles per galon, squeaking driver's seat and rattling doors' plastic.
Very happy with it
Bought new, and it's been good to us. We had a few minor issues: the timing belt snapped at 40k and thank goodness it was still under warranty. Other than that, only minor interior gripes: Overhead hand grip screw covers fell off, and the backlight went out on the environmental controls. Tires from stock were not the best. We are starting to develop a little corrosion on the aluminum roof rack, but after 6 years - not unexpected.
