Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza Consumer Reviews
A superb machine for the money!
If you are looking for a used vehicle (Daewoo has stopped producing vehicles for North American market for now) that will last you at least another 5 years with minimal mechanical failures, then the Leganza is a perfect vehicle for you. Daewoo's Leganza is one of the most reliable vehicles out there with room inside to seat 5 in as much of or more comfort as Camry or Accord would provide.
I'm Lovin' It
Okay, so when people think of Daewoo they think of microwaves. This car is so much better. It was the best $26000 I spent back in 01. I love the styling, I think it looks better than a Jaguar. And me, I'm a big girl and the seat fits. The stereo is lovely. I love the bass. The fuel economy is excellent too. It usually averages 22 combined. I love my Daewoo and I will never sell it. My baby's baby's will have this car. They need to bring Daewoo back. They are good looking powerful cars. I love this car!
Great value
This vehicle represnts a great value. It is the best looking vehicle in it's class.
Outstanding Value
Outstanding value in an Accord/Camry sized vehicle. Extremely reliable, comfortable, well built vehicle. Will absolutely buy another one - Daewoo has a winner here.
The Daewoo Experience
This car has been completely satisfying to this point. It is a nimble fun car to dry. It handles like a much more expensive car. Its just a shame that they are being discontinued in this country. G.M. would be wise to replace some of their clunkers with this car, that for the money can't be beat.
Sponsored cars related to the Leganza
Related Used 1999 Daewoo Leganza info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner