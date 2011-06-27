Used 2002 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Don't Give Up dk1706 , 07/27/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful The car is excellent! I was also thinking twice on how on earth am I going to get parts for Daewoo since they are no longer in the US. Then the Chevy Aveo comes out and the Suzuki Reno in the US, which are rebadged, Daewoo Kalos and the Daewoo Lecetti in europe also the Reno is called the Chevy Optra in Canada. The Chevy Aveo has a 1.6L engine the same as the Lanos. This solves engine parts problems. Report Abuse

My BluWoo PeeWee , 02/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car new with a/c, auto & a few other small things for $6,500! It feels like a cheap car but it was cheap. Not bad for the money though. It's roomy, comfortable, with decent pep.

daewoo smilinfc , 11/17/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful THis is a really great car. It's unfortunate that they dont make them in the US anymore. I havent had a single problem with it ever. If they were still made here I would buy another in a heart beat!

GOOD CAR FOR THE MONEY LADY DAEWOO , 04/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great little entry level car, my wife bought one and she loves it!! Handles good and the fuel economy is great. I would recommend this car for PRICE factor alone, nothing compares to this PRICE. PERIOD.