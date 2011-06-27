Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Like it, but has issues
I had my Daewoo Lanos for about 7 months now and I like it so far and I haven't had issues with it until now. all just minor for a car with 60k (front and rear brakes, tie rod, RF Caliper, and electrical issues). Gas mileage is ok on this car. I average around 300 miles to a tank of gas. It's pretty fun to drive, but parts are hard to find and I have to order even the easiest of parts for it.
Awesome little car.
Very economical, Seats get worn some, and I have the same problem with the passenger seat moving back on its own. Most repairs are easy to work on. Cup holder would be better in a different place. Paint came off the hubcaps. Very sorry the company went under.
WE LOVE MY LANOS
My husband is 6'3" and I'm 5'3" we both fit in this car. He has more than enough head room and sufficient leg room. I have no blind spots due to my lack of height! It is reliable and extremely responsive. With the overdrive button I have passed V-8 cars on the highway. I will be giving my daughter my car when she turns 18 because its that safe. Then I'll buy another one!
excellent for the money
I got more than I expected for what I paid. Has 28,500 miles, never had any problems, changed oil and filters at the required maintenance schedule. The pain peel off the hub caps, the dealer gave 4 newones at no cost. Gets 32 mpg in the winter and 35 mpg in the rest of the year, and that's average, 30%town and 70% hway. Has a GM engine built in Australia.
Dae who?
bought it new, bumper to bumper everything covered for 36ooo, even wipers.now have 75000, still like new. only brakes & tires replaced, knock on wood. would do it over, may do it again if they still make in 2005 or 06.
