Used 2000 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2000 Lanos
5(52%)4(32%)3(4%)2(8%)1(4%)
4.2
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Like it, but has issues

TON10ESR, 07/23/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I had my Daewoo Lanos for about 7 months now and I like it so far and I haven't had issues with it until now. all just minor for a car with 60k (front and rear brakes, tie rod, RF Caliper, and electrical issues). Gas mileage is ok on this car. I average around 300 miles to a tank of gas. It's pretty fun to drive, but parts are hard to find and I have to order even the easiest of parts for it.

Awesome little car.

Fred Meyer Jr., 02/14/2016
SE 2dr Hatchback
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Very economical, Seats get worn some, and I have the same problem with the passenger seat moving back on its own. Most repairs are easy to work on. Cup holder would be better in a different place. Paint came off the hubcaps. Very sorry the company went under.

WE LOVE MY LANOS

nascargal4lile, 04/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My husband is 6'3" and I'm 5'3" we both fit in this car. He has more than enough head room and sufficient leg room. I have no blind spots due to my lack of height! It is reliable and extremely responsive. With the overdrive button I have passed V-8 cars on the highway. I will be giving my daughter my car when she turns 18 because its that safe. Then I'll buy another one!

excellent for the money

csantini, 04/10/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I got more than I expected for what I paid. Has 28,500 miles, never had any problems, changed oil and filters at the required maintenance schedule. The pain peel off the hub caps, the dealer gave 4 newones at no cost. Gets 32 mpg in the winter and 35 mpg in the rest of the year, and that's average, 30%town and 70% hway. Has a GM engine built in Australia.

Dae who?

arruba, 01/06/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

bought it new, bumper to bumper everything covered for 36ooo, even wipers.now have 75000, still like new. only brakes & tires replaced, knock on wood. would do it over, may do it again if they still make in 2005 or 06.

