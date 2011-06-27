  1. Home
Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Lanos
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG262626
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/33 mpg23/33 mpg23/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/419.1 mi.292.1/419.1 mi.292.1/419.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.12.7 gal.12.7 gal.
Combined MPG262626
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm106 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size1.6 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower105 hp @ 5800 rpm105 hp @ 5800 rpm105 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.42.8 in.42.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Measurements
Length166.8 in.166.8 in.160.4 in.
Curb weight2522 lbs.2595 lbs.2447 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.8.8 cu.ft.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.99.2 in.99.2 in.
Width66.1 in.66.1 in.66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Spinel Red
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Azurite Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Gray
