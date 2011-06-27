Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
Aiming for 400,000 miles
This van has been awesome. I have 300,000 miles on it and am aiming for 400,000. I have only had to replace the fuel pump and water pump and that was only in the last 100,000 miles. Only on the 2nd battery and of course with those miles a couple of sets of tires. Drives like the day I got it. I can't say enough about how awesome and reliable it has been. For a van I am also happy with the 22mpg I get.
Perfect for a family of 6
My girlfriend and I have a total of 4 children together and needed a vehicle that could safely haul them around especially on long trips. I am an auto mechanic so I took my time researching and checking out several different brands. I found our 06 T & C at a Chrysler dealer with 58K miles. My girlfriend loves the power doors and rear hatch and with multiple DVD players we had installed, it is perfect. The Stow & Go works well for food, cases of soda and loads of DVDs and plenty of room in the rear for 2 strollers and luggage. The only problem we have had was the left sliding door stopped working. I made the repair in about 45 minutes and it has been working ever since.
Bought used
I'm still in 'pick-up withdrawal.' Bought to replace my pick-up. For the most part, quite OK; like my pkup with a cap. However am reluctant to get inside 'dirty.' Turning radius is excellent and drive is smooth. Had a couple of problems, sorta expected with 7 yr old car and 96K, but local dealership is very good and restored to top running condition. Am preparing for a 4K trip out West with two other couples. Luggage travel box on top rails, etc. Will decide if it is as good as I think.
Love this Car!
I bought one of these after we rented one to make our annual drive from Ohio to North Carolina. I fell in love with the Town & Country on that trip-- nimble handling, incredible comfort, easy to drive, tons of room, easy stow- away back seats. The one I bought is just as great. I love this car! Have had zero problems with it, and I've owned it for 4 years. I would never buy any other van but a Stow & Go Town & Country. The new 2010 model is supposed to have less engine power than my 2006, so I'm not trading in. If you're in the market for a Town & Country, I'd highly recommend a fully- equipped 2006 Limited with Stow & Go seating. Best road trip and everyday car EVER.
North of 350,000 miles and lives on
This is an American classic. OK it's not a Viper but the longevity, reliability and function is amazing. Purchased at 32,000 miles and now it had 350,000 miles and everything worked when we sold it to a gambler 500 racer. Countless +2500 mile trips and no issues! The 3.8L is awesome. We've gone through four set of tires, a new radiator (did it myself) a cooling fan, and 6 sets of brakes plus a set of belts. The car drives like the day we bought it. AC is IC cold, stow and go is great. One of the automatic side doors stopped working but no big deal. Most comfortable best riding vehicle I've ever used to own
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
Related Used 2006 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner