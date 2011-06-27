Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
Great Vehicle!
I purchased an 05 T&C with 24000 miles on it 4 years ago. I did not pay for a luxury vehicle, but felt I got an exceptional value for the money. It has been very comfortable to drive and very reliable. It now has 44,000 miles and I am still very happy with the handling, maintence, comfort and gas mileage. Love the stow and go!
Best Minivan EVER
We bought this minivan used with 118,000 miles on it. Nothing has ever gone with it mechanically. the only thing we have replaced is a power steering reservoir. It has always started even in ND winters without being plugged in. It now has 235,000 miles on it and still going strong. I think that if your looking for a vehicle that you can get your moneys worth out of this is the minivan for you.
Owned from new
Purchased the vehicle new. 70K+ miles later, it is the only vehicle I have ever owned that I feel is worth the money. The ONLY problems we have had with it are the EGR valve and brakes wearing out sooner than they should. Everything else works like new on. No electronic failures whatsoever. Starts runs and drives like a car with only 10k miles. Have driven across country twice with it, drive it daily and it is perfectly suited to both tasks.
My Second T&C Limited
I recently purchased the 2005 T&C Limited after owning a 2001 since is was new (retired it after 145,670 miles). I purchased another one because I so enjoyed the use I received from the 2001 model. I like the new and improved features on the 05, especially the stow and go seats (no more lugging 35 lbs plus seats out of the van). This is the best part of the 05 for me.. I can drop the seats, load up and still know that after my haul, I do not have to return home to get the seats or worse, on a long trip, do without the seats. Mechanically, I do wish the transmission would react a little quicker (the 01 had the same issue). Lots of competition out there, but the Chrysler wins for me
Angry- Broke and without a ride!
We bought the van brand new.we have owned many chrylers in the past all of them used. This was the first new vehicle purchased.We paid off our financing 1 year ago, the body has rusted trough on both doors and is popping up other spots, the left side door wont open and neither does the back hatch. It starting losing power gradually, we took it back to the dealer and after 4 days they said we have to replace the commputer.1000.00. We will never buy another chrysler product again and most definitly will let everyone else know this!
