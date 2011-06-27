Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great Vehicle! happy2cu , 01/30/2011 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I purchased an 05 T&C with 24000 miles on it 4 years ago. I did not pay for a luxury vehicle, but felt I got an exceptional value for the money. It has been very comfortable to drive and very reliable. It now has 44,000 miles and I am still very happy with the handling, maintence, comfort and gas mileage. Love the stow and go! Report Abuse

Best Minivan EVER ndchic77 , 02/25/2015 Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 41 of 43 people found this review helpful We bought this minivan used with 118,000 miles on it. Nothing has ever gone with it mechanically. the only thing we have replaced is a power steering reservoir. It has always started even in ND winters without being plugged in. It now has 235,000 miles on it and still going strong. I think that if your looking for a vehicle that you can get your moneys worth out of this is the minivan for you.

Owned from new outtascope , 09/03/2012 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Purchased the vehicle new. 70K+ miles later, it is the only vehicle I have ever owned that I feel is worth the money. The ONLY problems we have had with it are the EGR valve and brakes wearing out sooner than they should. Everything else works like new on. No electronic failures whatsoever. Starts runs and drives like a car with only 10k miles. Have driven across country twice with it, drive it daily and it is perfectly suited to both tasks.

My Second T&C Limited bowlermilton , 12/31/2012 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I recently purchased the 2005 T&C Limited after owning a 2001 since is was new (retired it after 145,670 miles). I purchased another one because I so enjoyed the use I received from the 2001 model. I like the new and improved features on the 05, especially the stow and go seats (no more lugging 35 lbs plus seats out of the van). This is the best part of the 05 for me.. I can drop the seats, load up and still know that after my haul, I do not have to return home to get the seats or worse, on a long trip, do without the seats. Mechanically, I do wish the transmission would react a little quicker (the 01 had the same issue). Lots of competition out there, but the Chrysler wins for me