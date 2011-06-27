Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
239,785 and still going strong
I have had this van for a while now and besides the normal tune ups no major problem never broke down once and when driving you would not know that it has almost 240,000 miles on it rides smooth awesome throttle response and doesent even feel like your driving a van almost feels like a car by the way it handles id give it a 10 out of 10
Great Van
We bought the van as an extra family spare. It is fun to drive and spacious enough to accommodate 6 adults on a 3 hour trip without any complaints. The van is usually driven around town to run errands and I enjoy driving it to work as much as my SUV. The van has 120,000 miles and you can't hear the engine run and it is quiet on the road. The left side automatic door doesn't operate but besides that we haven't had any problems. One of the best car purchases I've ever made.
Wife loves it, mechanicals are good
Bought at 150K mi, currently 260K. Top of line w/ features that are costly new, but little extra in a used vehicle. AWD, about the last year that was offered. Engine is dependable pushrod type. Changed spark plugs and all cylinders measured >200 psig compression (like new). Only major problem was a cracked flex-plate, requiring transmission removal, so I rebuilt the tranny at 190K. Perfect inside w/ <2 mil wear on all clutch plates. Perhaps rebuilt before we bought it (no sticker). Engine injector wiring degraded near exhaust, causing erratic misfires. Common high-end problems - erratic electric doors, auto-temp blower "resistor" failed, power steering cooler hoses leaked (dealer-installed tow package), seat heaters failed, TPMS dings fussy messages (not paying $50/wheel to change batteries every 5 years). Power steering pump (Toyota type) has leaked several times at fitting and split body and is very hard to access. Changed all coolant hoses to silicone and waterless coolant so hopefully no more corrosion, rear valve cover has leaked several times. Changed timing chain at 255K, a bit worn but still in-spec, so not needed, and oil pump still in spec, but good time to replace the rubber O-rings (oil & coolant passages). Join //forum.chryslerminivan.net to learn tips and fixes, even if you rely on shops. Gazillions sold so parts are easy and cheap, except for special options like my AWD and Nivomat leveling shocks.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
A well enginnered car
I have had this van for 8 years. Everything is still original, less tires, water pump, and tune-ups. It has 230,000 miles on it. Does NOT use oil, and still runs perfectly. I am purchasing another Chrysler van next year if I can allow myself to sell this one. I read the reviews above and concluded the vans were abused and not taken care of. I know of two other people who also have this van, and they LOVE them. These vans are used by N.Y.C. Taxis, and other companies as fleet vehicles because they are so dependable. Med Van, has 300 of them and use them as transport vehicles for patients. thus, very dependable.
204K Miles and still going!
We bought this car used a few years ago just as a second car until we paid off our other one. WOW! It had 175,000 miles on it but we were okay with that. It now has 204K miles and it's still going. I have never seen any other US car still drive with that many miles. We did have to replace the brakes twice and the A/C went out twice but I can't complain. We made a 13 hour drive for vacation in it with no problems. It's very comfortable and was well worth the $2,000 paid. We definitely got our money's worth.
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
Related Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner