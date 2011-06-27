Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

239,785 and still going strong kahler93 , 06/12/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this van for a while now and besides the normal tune ups no major problem never broke down once and when driving you would not know that it has almost 240,000 miles on it rides smooth awesome throttle response and doesent even feel like your driving a van almost feels like a car by the way it handles id give it a 10 out of 10 Report Abuse

Great Van dsmooth , 08/17/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful We bought the van as an extra family spare. It is fun to drive and spacious enough to accommodate 6 adults on a 3 hour trip without any complaints. The van is usually driven around town to run errands and I enjoy driving it to work as much as my SUV. The van has 120,000 miles and you can't hear the engine run and it is quiet on the road. The left side automatic door doesn't operate but besides that we haven't had any problems. One of the best car purchases I've ever made.

Wife loves it, mechanicals are good billgrissom , 03/30/2013 Limited AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought at 150K mi, currently 260K. Top of line w/ features that are costly new, but little extra in a used vehicle. AWD, about the last year that was offered. Engine is dependable pushrod type. Changed spark plugs and all cylinders measured >200 psig compression (like new). Only major problem was a cracked flex-plate, requiring transmission removal, so I rebuilt the tranny at 190K. Perfect inside w/ <2 mil wear on all clutch plates. Perhaps rebuilt before we bought it (no sticker). Engine injector wiring degraded near exhaust, causing erratic misfires. Common high-end problems - erratic electric doors, auto-temp blower "resistor" failed, power steering cooler hoses leaked (dealer-installed tow package), seat heaters failed, TPMS dings fussy messages (not paying $50/wheel to change batteries every 5 years). Power steering pump (Toyota type) has leaked several times at fitting and split body and is very hard to access. Changed all coolant hoses to silicone and waterless coolant so hopefully no more corrosion, rear valve cover has leaked several times. Changed timing chain at 255K, a bit worn but still in-spec, so not needed, and oil pump still in spec, but good time to replace the rubber O-rings (oil & coolant passages). Join //forum.chryslerminivan.net to learn tips and fixes, even if you rely on shops. Gazillions sold so parts are easy and cheap, except for special options like my AWD and Nivomat leveling shocks. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

A well enginnered car mattersnot , 05/28/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I have had this van for 8 years. Everything is still original, less tires, water pump, and tune-ups. It has 230,000 miles on it. Does NOT use oil, and still runs perfectly. I am purchasing another Chrysler van next year if I can allow myself to sell this one. I read the reviews above and concluded the vans were abused and not taken care of. I know of two other people who also have this van, and they LOVE them. These vans are used by N.Y.C. Taxis, and other companies as fleet vehicles because they are so dependable. Med Van, has 300 of them and use them as transport vehicles for patients. thus, very dependable.