Used 1997 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

Buyer Beware msbiggs30 , 08/04/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this van b/c I needed more room for my 3 small children. The first thing to go wrong was the passenger sliding door. It gets stuck sometimes and is hard to open. The wipers have a mind of their own and will usually come on when I turn on the blinker. The ceiling lining is falling down. The passenger window has come off track, but the window motor is still good. I recently took it for a diagnostic check and found that my 2 sensor and EG valve needs replacing. This was the reason that my "check engine" light was on. The cd player no longer works, but the radio is still good. Aside from these flaws it's very comfortable and luxurious feeling. My kids love all the room!! Report Abuse

Terrible transmissions Greg Goode , 07/29/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We owned a Dodge caravan before this T&C. We put 2 transmissions in it in 100,000 miles. We were skeptical about buying another Chrylsler van but we talked to the service manager at the dealership and he assured us that Chrysler had fixed their transmission problems, WRONG, Wrong and WRONG. We put 3 new transmissions in the 67,000 miles that we've had the van.WE bought it used with 53,000 miles so it could have had more go bad. You might think that maybe it is our driving habits but in our 55 yrs of driving experience these 2 Chrylser vans are the only transmissions we have ever had go bad. We are selling this hunk of transmission junk ASAP and will never buy another Chrysler product. Report Abuse

Where are the lights Ray , 11/27/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car new and other than regular maintenance haven't had any repair issues. The real problem thought is the lack of headlights. In fact I can't believe that it is legal to sell a car with headlights this bad. We drive all the time with the brights on and never does anyone flash their lights at us. \The dims are completely useless and the brights only slightly better. Report Abuse

mistery fyp , 03/14/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Made is USA, it should be the best. Very nice overall plush ride, cd & cassette. 3.8 V 6. great 20 mpg avg. Good enough power. AWD will be nice to have. BUT Neither the dealer nor my mechanic can NOT figure it out a dangerous problems It's been having. When making a turn the engine just dies or when in cruse control at 55 mph . It almost stalls ,RPMs go to zero, shuts off the CC but keeps running. We worry we might get rear ended.Spent $1000's the problem still there.Some of these vans R reliable,some R not.Due 2 thESE BAD glitches,no body can figure them out. Report Abuse