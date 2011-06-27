Used 1995 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/420.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque213 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm213 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4400 rpm162 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.53.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3955 lbs.4271 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.6 in.
Height66.7 in.67.8 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno52 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright White
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
