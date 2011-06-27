Used 1992 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
Great van for out door
I bought this van for skiing and camping. Good AWD setup, I took this van up to the mountain, down to a job site and never have a problem. All power option and leather make it nice for a long trip. Everyone got inside feel like "WOW", "COOL". I also use this van to get to HomeDepot. It can carry many things, full size sofa, table... Worth the money. Make sure you get the Town and Country, not the Dodge van.
For transport
I originaly bought this van to transport ladies to lodge meetings. I soon found that it was not only good for transporting large numbers but great on fuel economy. The mor I drive it the more I want to. It is old now but I still have fun when I drive it. The little 4 cylinder engine has enouph power to climb the hills of West Va and you can't ask for more than that. I now have over 170ooo miles on it and still going strong. Great for Grand Children to learn to drive also.
