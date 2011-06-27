Used 2008 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best car I've owned sebringdriver , 01/15/2014 41 of 42 people found this review helpful It's been nearly a year since I've purchased this car in 2013, and I've had so much fun with it. The design is truly classic, and although nearly six years old, it still looks very current compared to other cars of it's age. I'm a tall guy- 6'7" and I fit with no complaints. I've even ridden in the back seat and was still comfortable, although the top was down at the time. The overall maintenance is very affordable, (knock on wood) I haven't had to do anything that wasn't routine. My one minor complaint about the car is the interior finishes, it appears Chrysler skimped on the quality, although it is still nicely designed and has an easy button layout. Overall the best car I've owned. Report Abuse

Truly a CLASSIC Doug , 09/18/2016 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful The 2008 Limited Hardtop convertible is a classic. It is fun to drive and has plenty of performance. I would like to add that the performance and handling of the Sebring improved greatly when we installed a set of General Altimax RT43 tires. The previous tires made the car harsh riding and were very noisy. The difference was amazing! We get great mileage on the road 27 to 28 mpg. We live in the country so almost all our driving miles are on 60 mph roads. With the windscreen up the car is quieter with the side windows down. I have had many convertibles including a 1958 Morris Minor and the Sebring is by far the best. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my Convertable Wayne Kopp , 06/05/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This is my first Chrysler product and I love it. Before I bought my convertible, I read the reviews and they were bad. I loved the styling and ride and room and was sold. The ride is smooth, the trunk is roomy and the back and front seats are very comfortable. I'm impressed with the gas mileage and just plain love driving it. Now that I have read the reviews of the owners, they agree with me. What do these professionals look at, I don't know?

Sebring Hard Top Convertible Carnut , 09/27/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Great vehicle! With current incentives it is a great value and lots of fun to drive. Great new features with the MyGig system and navigation. I typically own and drive BMW, MBenz and Porsche, but this car gets me more compliments. If you don't need the high-end performance of the MB CLK, then you can get all of the fun and features at half the price!