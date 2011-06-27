  1. Home
Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

My 1st Convertible

JON RIGGS, 07/26/2006
I have owned t-tops but never a convertible. i rented a lebaron conv. back in the mid 80's and was not impressed. This conv. is totally different. We love it. The seating in back is perfect, plenty of leg room for adults. Very fun to drive. It's my wifes car but i drive it 50% of the time.

Fun Little Car - doesn't break the bank

Chris, 09/04/2010
I love my car!I come from a passion for sports cars, but have learned that cars are a necessary waste of money-so the Sebring Vert is my compromise. It's fun to drive, relatively safe, and thieves don't want it. The car was 6 months old when I bought it with very low mileage - and certified; for about half the cost of a new one. This was a secret I found out early on, and I am glad I did; why throw money out the window? Cars really are a bad investment, but I don't feel guilty about this one. Its not a BMW or Mercedes, but it gets the job done nicely without sacrificing the fun factor or the family factor. I don't drive much or very far so mpg on mine isn't reliable for comparison.

i have 2006 coverablie love when i get to put t

susan daley, 06/07/2016
2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
best car ever never gave me anyproblems

Would not recommend this car to anyone!

matthew_taylor, 11/13/2013
I bought this car used back in May of 2013 it only had 37k miles. After about the first 1000 miles the alternator went out, the doors started rattling, and the top whistles when driving down the Interstate. The Sebring has Sloppy handling in curves and has horrible braking. The headlights also are not bright at all! however the 2.7 L V6 engine offers great power and decent fuel economy.

I'm thrilled. Wife is ecstatic.

TalkingToilet, 10/25/2006
This is our first convertible. After reviewing all available in our price range, this one by far seemed the best choice -- simply because it's easily the classiest-looking of all its peers. We've had old Fords and newer Mercedes...my wife has never cared which we drove. To her, a car's a car. The Sebring Touring Convertible, however, has her coming to my office EVERY DAY to steal it from me or to wait until I get off so we can just drive. She hates driving in traffic...except with this car (when the top's down). I'm thrilled. Wife is ecstatic. NOTE: Get the V6. Don't you dare skimp on this. It's not very powerful, really, so don't go for anything less.

