Used 2006 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews

My 1st Convertible JON RIGGS , 07/26/2006 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I have owned t-tops but never a convertible. i rented a lebaron conv. back in the mid 80's and was not impressed. This conv. is totally different. We love it. The seating in back is perfect, plenty of leg room for adults. Very fun to drive. It's my wifes car but i drive it 50% of the time.

Fun Little Car - doesn't break the bank Chris , 09/04/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I love my car!I come from a passion for sports cars, but have learned that cars are a necessary waste of money-so the Sebring Vert is my compromise. It's fun to drive, relatively safe, and thieves don't want it. The car was 6 months old when I bought it with very low mileage - and certified; for about half the cost of a new one. This was a secret I found out early on, and I am glad I did; why throw money out the window? Cars really are a bad investment, but I don't feel guilty about this one. Its not a BMW or Mercedes, but it gets the job done nicely without sacrificing the fun factor or the family factor. I don't drive much or very far so mpg on mine isn't reliable for comparison.

i have 2006 coverablie love when i get to put t susan daley , 06/07/2016 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful best car ever never gave me anyproblems Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Would not recommend this car to anyone! matthew_taylor , 11/13/2013 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car used back in May of 2013 it only had 37k miles. After about the first 1000 miles the alternator went out, the doors started rattling, and the top whistles when driving down the Interstate. The Sebring has Sloppy handling in curves and has horrible braking. The headlights also are not bright at all! however the 2.7 L V6 engine offers great power and decent fuel economy.