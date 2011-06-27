Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews

Don't believe all you read bruiser , 11/05/2002 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me. Report Abuse

My first car mike52583 , 10/28/2012 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My parents bought me this car in July 2009 for $8252 including tax. It had just over 59k mi. My mother thought the front end was too long. I mainly liked the body style and the power-adjustable driver's seat. After 3 mo, spent over $2k on all recommended maintenance to do at 60k mi + $600 fixing transmission. Later had tie rods & engine mounts replaced; timing belt+ water pump replaced at 78.5k mi. Spent at least $4,000 in maintenance in the 38 months I owned the car. It never broke down on me. Starting the car, always heard 2 clear cranks, then engine started. Just sold it at just under 79k mi in Oct. 2012. Report Abuse

A Reliable, Efficient Car Mike R , 08/19/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Our experience has been very positive. The most surprising was the excellent gas mileage - 29-30mpg regularly on the road. 24-25 in town. We consider this great for the performance of the engine. Everything has worked well except the seat heaters but that's not too much inconvenience. We taken this car everywhere and it drives well - up mountains, in the snow, in the desert, and along the coast. We've put lots of bags and gear in there when family comes to visit. We're smaller people so the lower head room doesn't bother us but it would bigger people. Electronics and power options have performed well. Report Abuse

This car is a beatuiful beast! Maxx , 08/21/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful How do I put this, how about the best car in the world! I love my sebring. Nice leather seats with multi disk all power doors Windows seats and moon roof. This car is classy, sporty, and amazing. Good for all ages and probably one of the only good American made cars out there. I'd suggest the LXi and not the LX, and definitely the new bigger engine as the old one doesn't have very high acceleration for me, but its okay for my wife. Great great car, never had any problems that weren't unexpected. Has 120,000 miles and still runs like new. Thank you Chrysler Report Abuse