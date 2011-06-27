Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Sedan Consumer Reviews
Don't believe all you read
Drove everything out there, SUV's,midsize sedans and entry level luxury and for the money the Sebring is hard to beat. Nice body,tight handling,powerful engine(V-6),roomy interior and thousands less than the competition.Read all the put-downs about the Sebring but my advice is drive one and see for yourself. Compare it to the Camry,Altima and Passat and look at the handling,ride,quietness,power,interior room and the looks. THEN look at the cost.Easy decision for me.
My first car
My parents bought me this car in July 2009 for $8252 including tax. It had just over 59k mi. My mother thought the front end was too long. I mainly liked the body style and the power-adjustable driver's seat. After 3 mo, spent over $2k on all recommended maintenance to do at 60k mi + $600 fixing transmission. Later had tie rods & engine mounts replaced; timing belt+ water pump replaced at 78.5k mi. Spent at least $4,000 in maintenance in the 38 months I owned the car. It never broke down on me. Starting the car, always heard 2 clear cranks, then engine started. Just sold it at just under 79k mi in Oct. 2012.
A Reliable, Efficient Car
Our experience has been very positive. The most surprising was the excellent gas mileage - 29-30mpg regularly on the road. 24-25 in town. We consider this great for the performance of the engine. Everything has worked well except the seat heaters but that's not too much inconvenience. We taken this car everywhere and it drives well - up mountains, in the snow, in the desert, and along the coast. We've put lots of bags and gear in there when family comes to visit. We're smaller people so the lower head room doesn't bother us but it would bigger people. Electronics and power options have performed well.
This car is a beatuiful beast!
How do I put this, how about the best car in the world! I love my sebring. Nice leather seats with multi disk all power doors Windows seats and moon roof. This car is classy, sporty, and amazing. Good for all ages and probably one of the only good American made cars out there. I'd suggest the LXi and not the LX, and definitely the new bigger engine as the old one doesn't have very high acceleration for me, but its okay for my wife. Great great car, never had any problems that weren't unexpected. Has 120,000 miles and still runs like new. Thank you Chrysler
Great upscasle car
I specifically went looking for a reasonably priced 2003 sedan because I think it was the last sporty Sebring produced. It was purchased with an extended B to B warranty that i have used twice to replace power seat motor and A/C evaporator. Both weren't working right when purchased at 56,000+ miles. I also had to replace factory original tires. the transmission needed a computer upgrade to fix erratic down shift problem. Other than that the car has needed nothing but oil changes. The 2.7 V6 purrs with excellent performance and decent gas mileage. I run Prolong in the oil for a 100% engine guarantee as long as I own the car, and recommend it.
Sponsored cars related to the Sebring
Related Used 2003 Chrysler Sebring Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner