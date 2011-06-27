Used 2000 Chrysler Sebring Convertible Consumer Reviews
Still enjoying the ride
I bought this car new in August 2000 and have driven it for 11 years. That's 11 years on the streets of Chicago -- cold winters, hot summers, wheel-chewing potholes -- you name it, we have it. I hit 100,000 miles at the end of 2006, and now it's over 186,000. Took a road-trip to Seattle circa 2008; what a way to travel! The car was totally reliable through about 2008. After that, problems started creeping up, but that's hardly surprising for its age, mileage, and driving conditions. Given a choice, I'd buy this car again in a second. I'll be driving it till it stops.
Excellent!
Ive kept my upkeep on it up to date. Bought with 98k miles 5 years ago. Now has over 265k and its still going strong. Comfortable, and appealing, its a dream to drive!
33 Miles per gal at 60 mph highway
2000 chysler sebring jxi This car was a program car. It had 17,000 miles on it when I got it. The only thing I have had to do is replace the tires,oil change (synthetic oil), brakes battery a/c and belt. No tune needed yet. I don't think that is too bad for 132,000 miles and getting 33 miles per gallon @ 60 mph / 26.3 miles per gallon @ 79.5 mph and it is running strong. Thank you Chysler
Great car for the money.
The car now has 159,000 miles on it, it's really been a gem. Still runs great. Isn't really fast off the line, but has plenty of high end torque, which makes passing maneuvers easy. Many people badmouth Chrysler, but I've had really good luck with them, this is my 7th chrysler, and one of 6 to go well past the 100,000 mile mark. The only one that's really been problematic is my PT Cruiser GT, but even when it's transmission went bad, it still didn't leave me stranded. I drove it to the repair shop. I wish the same could be said of the MINI Cooper I purchased brand new. It left me stranded twice in it's first 17,000 miles. Needless to say, I went running back to Chryslers.
Good, not Great
Have as company car. Great price for convertible. Has turning radius of a RV. Problems with rear defroster. Wire connection keeps coming unsoldered. Finally had to use duct tape to keep on.
