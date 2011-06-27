Used 2009 Chrysler PT Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews

Nice car, nice price jim , 10/03/2009 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Mine is an AUTOMATIC, not manual. This site did not have that as a choice for the LX base model. The base model had all the options I needed. I was not expecting to buy a PT, originally I was looking for a small pickup with crew cab. But truck prices were too high so eventually I looked at and drove the PT. I liked it. Good visablity, comfortable seats, roomy interior, lots of cargo space, seems to be well made. Suspension is firm but not harsh, cabin is pretty darn quiet, might even be quieter then my Crown Vic. It has the electronic mileage readout and in town looks to run around 19 mpg and in mixed commuting type driving about 23 mpg. Engine power is adequate. Report Abuse

PT CRUISING Ed Glowacki , 03/10/2019 Touring 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 4A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful A very well designed interior . Amazing amount of space , more than a CRV by far . Excellent forward visibility as you do ride high like an SUV. Maintain it and it's just as reliable as any other car today . Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

still nothing like it sam , 03/07/2018 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful take your time, find one that has low miles.i purchased my 2009 pt , in 50,000 miles the only needed repair was fan assembly and cam position sensor ( cheap easy fixes). this car has been magnificent, i am 6'3 250 lbs. easy car to get in and out of and easy to drive. wish it had a little more power ,but besides that i would highly recommend. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Huge carrying capacity for the long haul Jim Beazley , 06/10/2018 4dr Wagon (2.4L 4cyl 5M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful You'll hate the turning radius and gas mileage but will be amazed how much you can haul! She started until her battery failed her, a couple of times over a 9 year ownership. Never, ever understood how a car with such a small engine could get such poor gas mileage. A shame Chrysler did fix obvious flaws instead of abandoning the line. Overall, a great car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value