Used 2004 Chrysler Pacifica Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission4-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)345/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Infinity premium brand speakersyes
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity79.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4675 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length198.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height66.5 in.
EPA interior volume143.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.3 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Graphite Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Clearcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray
  • Deep Jade/Light Taupe
  • Light Taupe
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P235/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
