2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Pacifica Hybrid Minivan
Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$49,867*
Total Cash Price
$43,875
Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$50,864*
Total Cash Price
$44,753
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
True Cost to Own
$68,318*
Total Cash Price
$60,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$743
|$769
|$796
|$824
|$853
|$3,985
|Maintenance
|$175
|$779
|$421
|$1,239
|$997
|$3,611
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$135
|$322
|$472
|$929
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,802
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,986
|Financing
|$2,360
|$1,897
|$1,405
|$879
|$317
|$6,858
|Depreciation
|$18,118
|$3,011
|$2,848
|$3,341
|$3,165
|$30,483
|Fuel
|$379
|$391
|$403
|$415
|$427
|$2,015
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,577
|$6,893
|$6,054
|$7,066
|$6,277
|$49,867
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Touring L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$758
|$784
|$812
|$840
|$870
|$4,065
|Maintenance
|$179
|$795
|$429
|$1,264
|$1,017
|$3,683
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$138
|$328
|$481
|$948
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,026
|Financing
|$2,407
|$1,935
|$1,433
|$897
|$323
|$6,995
|Depreciation
|$18,480
|$3,071
|$2,905
|$3,408
|$3,228
|$31,093
|Fuel
|$387
|$399
|$411
|$423
|$436
|$2,055
|True Cost to Own®
|$24,049
|$7,031
|$6,175
|$7,207
|$6,403
|$50,864
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,018
|$1,054
|$1,091
|$1,129
|$1,169
|$5,459
|Maintenance
|$240
|$1,067
|$577
|$1,697
|$1,366
|$4,947
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$185
|$441
|$647
|$1,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,469
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,721
|Financing
|$3,233
|$2,599
|$1,925
|$1,204
|$434
|$9,395
|Depreciation
|$24,822
|$4,125
|$3,902
|$4,577
|$4,336
|$41,762
|Fuel
|$519
|$536
|$552
|$569
|$585
|$2,761
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,300
|$9,443
|$8,294
|$9,680
|$8,599
|$68,318
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
