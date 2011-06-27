Used 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Minivan Consumer Reviews
EVERY DAY IS A THRILL
I can almost get by every day with a charge from the level one charger and not use gasoline. I go weeks at a time without stopping for gas and average 75-80 mpg local driving. Using a/c and heat cuts down on the mileage. The electronics makes you aware of maintenance needs and cars performance. The second row of seats pop out and with the third row down i fit 2 twin mattresses and box springs and frames with room to spare. My only glitch seems to be the control panel screen goes out occasionally and I have not had it back for service yet to get it checked out . Would liked to have had the memory on front seat position. The driver assist features are great. I don't see any significant change in my electric bill.
I Love this Vehicle!
This car is a parent's dream. It is stylish, comfortable, easy to fit 4 kids, has an amazing sunroof, handsfree sliding doors, great cargo space, beautiful seats, fuel efficient, and easy and pleasant to drive. The electronic Uconnect system is awesome... when it is working. My car is just a few months old and the Electronic screen is "glitchy". It freezes, leaving me with a crying toddler, that his "show is not working." Chrysler put out a system update, but no change for us. The dealer is stumped. I love this car, but am beginning to regret the purchase. Don't you buy a new car so that you can avoid the service department? Sooo inconvenient. Update 3/2020 We have had the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid for about 2.5 yrs now. I L.O.V.E this vehicle. The UConnect issue is now fixed, no thanks to the dealer. Chrysler automatically updates the software somehow and it is now working correctly. Occasionally it will glitch, but then I just turn it off and turn it back on and it is resolved. We have 3 kids and the automatic doors are fantastic. No pulling on a heavy trunk door, just push a button. Just love all the hands free options. The seats are great and the flexibility of the third row is ideal. I can't remember what interior colors were offered when we built the car, but I would not choose black again for the carpet. It shows too much. I would rather tan or brown. Our seats are a light grey and they don't really show dirt and look great. The navigation system is good, but I usually plug in my phone and use Android auto. etc. I love not having to go to the gas station but once every couple months. We also have a Tesla, which is the bomb... as a mom who occasionally forgets to plug in the car, having the gas tank in the Pacifica as a back up is nice. Once you get the habit down of plugging in, I rarely forget, unless I park in a different spot at the house. I really really like our Pacifica and think it is the best family car.
Buggy / Bad Interface Design
We bought the hybrid Pacifica 6 months ago. We had never owned a Chrysler before and were a little nervous about that, but it was the only pluggable hybrid minivan on the market. That's really the only thing we like about the vehicle. We've had lots of what seem to be software bugs - inability to turn off climate control, Uconnect theater screen goes black (video player unusable), software upgrade errors, screens locked, prompting to re-enter anti-theft code again and again, etc. We called the dealer and they were unhelpful. My advice is to wait until a better car maker has an option.
Two strikes
We traded our 2013 Ram 1500 Laramie Longhorn 4x4 for the 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. Loved everything about it until the first check engine light at 8 days old with 450 miles on it. The same check engine light codes continued to come on. The dealer would reset them and were unable to resolve the problem. They finally Involved Chrysler engineering and still couldn’t resolve the issue. They suspected a software issue with they battery charging system. It was 1 of 3 in the nation at the time. Chrysler bought it back and we replaced it with the same vehicle different color. At 450 miles the same problem occurred with the 2nd van. Same software issue. Bottom line, in 10 weeks we spent 51 days in 8 different loaners, spent 60 plus hours of our time, several thousand dollars, plus untold time on the phone. This has also had an unfavorable impact on our credit. After all was said and done, Chrysler bought the 2nd van back as a lemon. We replaced it with a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk that we are very pleased with.
Better than expected but not perfect
I replaced my 2005 Chrysler T&C Limited with a Pacifica Hybrid Limited. With the federal and Colorado tax credits and the mfg. and dealer discounts the car only costs me a total of $310 per month on a 36 month lease. With gas savings its even better. So to be honest the purchase was mostly financial. However the vehicle is much better than I anticipated. The electric only performance is excellent. The car weighs 600 lbs more than my old T&C but actually feels lighter, more responsive, and quicker. A delight to drive. The car is very quiet but road/tire noise and ride quality are similar to my old T&C (which is good). Wind and engine/transmission noise are non existent. Handling and acceleration are much better. Its impressive that they were able to improve the handling while not degrading the ride quality. A Level 2 charger is a must though (15+ hours vs. 2.5 hours to charge). So you need to install 240 volt service in your garage (added cost). The seats are a little to firm (my 2005 T&C front seats are more comfortable). The lack of Stow-N-Go 2nd row seats is a noticeable loss but an acceptable trade off. The dial shifter is awkward as is the Homelink in the visor (minor issues). The interior is quite luxurious (not a good as a German car but good) The touch screen is very good and the various entertainment and driving aids are excellent. The 33 mile electric range (I've actually gotten better) with a Level 2 charger covers 90% of my driving so its almost as good as a pure electric with the benefit of being able to drive long distances. And it can carry a 4x8 sheet of plywood! The combination of luxury, utility and efficiency(and eco-friendly) can't be matched by any other vehicle. If they fixed the few issues mentioned above and increased the electric range to 50+ miles this vehicle would be perfect.
