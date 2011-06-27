Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews

Fun time drop top Rbabbs , 11/26/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased this auto a few years ago and had a 100,000 miles on it. To date 154,000 and just replaced the Shift Command Solenoid Pack. The only major problem to date other than normal maintenance. Fuel mileage around 28 to 29 on highway. This ones not perfect but will be restored. Report Abuse

Good, yet strange offering from Chrysler Gazdatronik , 02/21/2009 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Fantastic, all-white color scheme looks clean and modern despite being a 20 year old design. Long hood/short deck certainly pulls off the luxury sport look, power everything, radio that will take your head off, Bottom-end guts for days, 28mpg on an auto trans!

love my rag-top vinny , 09/06/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I love this car. Just bought it in midsummer, wanted a convertible for years. As an older, domestic car in large supply it is fairly cheap. Look for this model with a new tranny (bad history). I have been putting 70 miles round trip on this car regularly with no problems.

Best deal Lejour , 11/29/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is one of my most favoured cars. The leather interior and unique styling gets a lot of attention. These cars are scarce here and people are really interested when they come around. The V6 makes a somewhat exotic sound with a p-flow and is quite quick.