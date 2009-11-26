Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC
    used

    1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    105,764 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

  • 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC
    used

    1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    10,547 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $11,497

  • 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC
    used

    1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    33,398 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Le Baron

Overall Consumer Rating
4.1
  • 5
  • 4
  • 2
  • 1
Fun time drop top
Rbabbs,11/26/2009
Purchased this auto a few years ago and had a 100,000 miles on it. To date 154,000 and just replaced the Shift Command Solenoid Pack. The only major problem to date other than normal maintenance. Fuel mileage around 28 to 29 on highway. This ones not perfect but will be restored.
