Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,764 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 10,547 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,497
- 33,398 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Le Baron searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Le Baron
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Le Baron
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.115 Reviews
Report abuse
Rbabbs,11/26/2009
Purchased this auto a few years ago and had a 100,000 miles on it. To date 154,000 and just replaced the Shift Command Solenoid Pack. The only major problem to date other than normal maintenance. Fuel mileage around 28 to 29 on highway. This ones not perfect but will be restored.