Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron for Sale Near Me

Check out this very nice rare low mileage 1990 Chrysler TC By Maserati! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great features including a 3.0L V6, Hard and Soft Top, Automatic Transmission, Leather, Power Top, Infinity Stereo, Power Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store it at our location. If you would like to see it in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112 It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

WHAT A RARE FIND! 10K ACTUAL MILES, ONE FAMILY OWNED FROM NEW AND THIS CAR COMES WITH EVERY SUPPORTING DOC FROM ORIGINAL PURCHASE! THESE ARE GETTING SO HARD TO FIND AND THIS IS QUITE POSSIBLY ONE OF THE LOWEST MILE EXAMPLES LEFT! CALL TODAY TO DISCUSS THIS UNIQUE UNIT THAT IS CURRENTLY CLIMBING IN VALUE!

**LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NEW CAR TRADE**, LeBaron GTC, 2D Convertible, 3.0L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, Cloth. 20/28 City/Highway MPG 20/28 City/Highway MPGAt Kelsey Chevrolet we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Le Baron searches: