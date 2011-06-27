1995 Chrysler Le Baron Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$811 - $2,085
Used Le Baron for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
The last of the K-Cars, the LeBaron convertible rides into the sunset in GTC trim.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rbabbs,11/26/2009
Purchased this auto a few years ago and had a 100,000 miles on it. To date 154,000 and just replaced the Shift Command Solenoid Pack. The only major problem to date other than normal maintenance. Fuel mileage around 28 to 29 on highway. This ones not perfect but will be restored.
Gazdatronik,02/21/2009
Fantastic, all-white color scheme looks clean and modern despite being a 20 year old design. Long hood/short deck certainly pulls off the luxury sport look, power everything, radio that will take your head off, Bottom-end guts for days, 28mpg on an auto trans!
vinny,09/06/2008
I love this car. Just bought it in midsummer, wanted a convertible for years. As an older, domestic car in large supply it is fairly cheap. Look for this model with a new tranny (bad history). I have been putting 70 miles round trip on this car regularly with no problems.
Lejour,11/29/2008
This is one of my most favoured cars. The leather interior and unique styling gets a lot of attention. These cars are scarce here and people are really interested when they come around. The V6 makes a somewhat exotic sound with a p-flow and is quite quick.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Le Baron
Related Used 1995 Chrysler Le Baron info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019