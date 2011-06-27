  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
1995 Chrysler Le Baron Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The last of the K-Cars, the LeBaron convertible rides into the sunset in GTC trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Chrysler Le Baron.

5(53%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(13%)
1(7%)
4.1
15 reviews
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun time drop top
Rbabbs,11/26/2009
Purchased this auto a few years ago and had a 100,000 miles on it. To date 154,000 and just replaced the Shift Command Solenoid Pack. The only major problem to date other than normal maintenance. Fuel mileage around 28 to 29 on highway. This ones not perfect but will be restored.
Good, yet strange offering from Chrysler
Gazdatronik,02/21/2009
Fantastic, all-white color scheme looks clean and modern despite being a 20 year old design. Long hood/short deck certainly pulls off the luxury sport look, power everything, radio that will take your head off, Bottom-end guts for days, 28mpg on an auto trans!
love my rag-top
vinny,09/06/2008
I love this car. Just bought it in midsummer, wanted a convertible for years. As an older, domestic car in large supply it is fairly cheap. Look for this model with a new tranny (bad history). I have been putting 70 miles round trip on this car regularly with no problems.
Best deal
Lejour,11/29/2008
This is one of my most favoured cars. The leather interior and unique styling gets a lot of attention. These cars are scarce here and people are really interested when they come around. The V6 makes a somewhat exotic sound with a p-flow and is quite quick.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
141 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
