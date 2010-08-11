Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC
    used

    1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    105,764 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,000

  • 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC
    used

    1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    10,547 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $11,497

  • 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC
    used

    1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    33,398 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Le Baron
  4. Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron

Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Le Baron

Overall Consumer Rating
4.121 Reviews
21 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (38%)
  • 3
    (24%)
Wouldn't quit
mr.Devon,11/08/2010
i bought this car as my first car during high school. it had 163k miles on it. still looked decent. i put this car through hell! weekly trips to the beach, hours of driving. this car refused to die! after 2 months it started blowing serious smoke, head gasket. kept driving! just added oil every other week. the convertible was nice in SoCal., i definately drove the car with style. not too many out there, def. a head turner. if you have the chance to get one with lower miles get it, it will run forever, even on its dieing leg it can still be sold and continue on the road.
