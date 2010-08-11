Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron for Sale Near Me
3 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 105,764 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 10,547 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,497
- 33,398 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Le Baron searches:
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Le Baron
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Le Baron
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.121 Reviews
Report abuse
mr.Devon,11/08/2010
i bought this car as my first car during high school. it had 163k miles on it. still looked decent. i put this car through hell! weekly trips to the beach, hours of driving. this car refused to die! after 2 months it started blowing serious smoke, head gasket. kept driving! just added oil every other week. the convertible was nice in SoCal., i definately drove the car with style. not too many out there, def. a head turner. if you have the chance to get one with lower miles get it, it will run forever, even on its dieing leg it can still be sold and continue on the road.