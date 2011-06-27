Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews

Wouldn't quit mr.Devon , 11/08/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful i bought this car as my first car during high school. it had 163k miles on it. still looked decent. i put this car through hell! weekly trips to the beach, hours of driving. this car refused to die! after 2 months it started blowing serious smoke, head gasket. kept driving! just added oil every other week. the convertible was nice in SoCal., i definately drove the car with style. not too many out there, def. a head turner. if you have the chance to get one with lower miles get it, it will run forever, even on its dieing leg it can still be sold and continue on the road. Report Abuse

Good Car, but treat her nice DeCaY , 01/09/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful LeBaron was my first car. I got with 88,000 miles on it. Its a good car, and is extremely comfortable. I almost didn't mind traffic. Good performance and very good gas mileage which I didn't expect, but that baby won't die in a pinch, and weather never effected it. Not too fast, I topped out at 94, which is still not too bad. Watch out for Serpentine Belt, and Transaxle gasket leaks. If you can get a nice one for 2,000 or lower I very much encourage you to do so. Report Abuse

Fun car Joe , 10/04/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Lebaron with 98,000 miles and now have 149,000. It has been a great car and I have replaced parts mostly out of precaution. I do an average of 40 to 50,000 miles a yr. The oil gets changed every 3 to 4 weeks. If you can find one with the 3.0 V6 go for it and enjoy it. Report Abuse

I love it, even though it's not great Night rider , 04/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my car my senior year in high school, even though my dad thought it was a bad idea. I loved it, until my transmission went out, then the oxygen sensor went bad, and so forth. It stalls once in a while, but it's cute, and that's all that mattered to me. It's fast, it's a convertible, I thought it was great. Today, I would not have bought it, and occasionally I regret my decision. I know owe more than what it's worth. So trying to get rid of it will be hard. Report Abuse