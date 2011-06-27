  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Le Baron
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG221822
Transmissionno3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmissionno3-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg16/22 mpg20/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/364.0 mi.224.0/308.0 mi.320.0/400.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG221822
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm210 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm135 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower100 hp @ 4400 rpm152 hp @ 4800 rpm100 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room52.4 in.52.4 in.51.7 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.37.0 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room37.6 in.37.6 in.52.0 in.
Rear leg room33.0 in.33.0 in.38.3 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.45.7 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Length184.8 in.184.8 in.182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3010 lbs.3010 lbs.2972 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.10.3 cu.ft.14.4 cu.ft.
Height52.4 in.52.4 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base100.5 in.100.5 in.103.5 in.
Width69.2 in.69.2 in.68.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
