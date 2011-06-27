Used 1992 Chrysler Imperial Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4400 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length203.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3534 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Light Champagne Metallic
