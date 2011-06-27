  1. Home
Used 1991 Chrysler Imperial Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)240.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque203 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room51.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length203.0 in.
Curb weight3570 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Height55.3 in.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Dusty Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Medium Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Charcoal Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Dark Silver Metallic
