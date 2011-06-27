Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial Sedan Consumer Reviews

Little known great ride PAE , 01/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Overall great car. Perfect size for family of 5. Rear seat/leg space just comparable-or better- than Crown Vic. 15" wheels would have been better choice. Aquired car w/ 90000 miles & ran it another 100000. Air suspension gave out & replaced w/ New Yorker suspension. Elegant body design w/ high level interior. Would have kept it longer had there been a need for a 3rd car. Ample trunk space w/ handy air compressor for emergencies. Report Abuse

1990 Chrysler Imperial NY3UVL714 , 02/18/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevardier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, with loose floating motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples. Report Abuse

Better Buy Than Caddy or Lincoln arkysall , 07/13/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a distinctive ride. It looks and acts different than competitive autos. I've driven Lincolns and Caddys. The Imperial has a different 'feel' altogether. It starts with distinctive looks but goes beyond that. A great old car and probably the best buy for the dollar in its field. Report Abuse

Imperial more than a name turbodan , 10/15/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have enjoyed excellent service from my Imperial. I wanted a good looking, quiet, dependable, economical, and unique automobile. The Imperial has not disappointed me any at all. I receive compliments on it's good looks and uniqueness. Most people that inquire are surprised this car is 15 years old now. The unique front end, tailights, and formal roofline set this car off from others around it. The sumptuous interior includes supple Mark Cross leather seats and a premium sound system. It rides like a dream but not wallowy like a boat. You drive surrounded by genuine luxury, security, in an atmosphere of peace and quiet. The car does work the small engine, but the fuel economy is excellent Report Abuse