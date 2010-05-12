Used 1999 Chrysler Concorde for Sale Near Me
12 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 151,864 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$599
- 48,728 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,995
- 213,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$1,500
- 98,802 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,983
- 181,639 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
- 141,063 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
- 75,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 128,984 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 248,633 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500
- 108,910 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,490
- 116,296 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,647
- 76,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$5,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chrysler Concorde searches:
Showing 1 - 12 out of 12 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chrysler Concorde
Read recent reviews for the Chrysler Concorde
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.359 Reviews
Report abuse
Tim,12/05/2010
This is a wonderful Car ! My only problems ? I bought an extra key . Locks / unlocks only . I mixed up my keys one day . I could not have stolen it if I had tried . It would start for a second then die . Twice . then it disabled totally . It had a hose lak in the radiator . Ran hot . I replaced the hose . added coolant . after it had cooled . Disabled , becaus I left off the radiator cap and tried to start it . I am so impressed with this car ! It has over 156000 miles on it . Runs and performs flawlessly . The trunk lifters are broken . I just don't care I use 2 dowels !!!Works for me would be the whole descpirtion for the whole car . My wife loves it ! Her last car was a Camry . Better!