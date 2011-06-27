I bought this car back in April 2015. 2000 Chrysler cirrus. With 193,000 miles on her. It is now November 23 rd 2015 and I'm ready to drive this car into the river and let the fish make it their new home. When I first got it we had to replace the sway bar, then the tie rod end in August. Come mid to late October the car starts cutting off. Everything dropped to 0 the transmission would jerk and she was back firing and missing pretty bad and I had about 20 seconds to get off the road before she cut off. But she would start right back up and go again. So I had several different mechanics check it out. The fuel pump had gone out so we replaced it and put spark plugs in it. The car still shut off again but this time nothing dropped to 0 it just straight cut off, and the missing and the back firing stopped It didn't matter if I was in a intersection or on interstate doing 75 mph ( I had both happen) so we replaced the manifold air intake censor and the map censor and she did great this morning going to work but coming home she cut out on me again but did not turn off. They said next thing to replace is crank censor. Sooooo before we started replacing things, I looked up this car and read issues with it etc. so basically from all the posts I've read, around 200,000 miles the computer chip screws up. I can't tell you how many posts I read trying to figure this out. Those folks replaced everything and some including the computer and it still didn't help. Soooo I'm going to replace the crank censor if that doesn't help. I'm getting rid of this car. I can not afford to put a computer in it and I only paid a 1000 for this car I've put a 1000 into it. I'm a single mother and i can't afford to keep doing this. If anybody out there has a solution please let me know. [contact info removed] I'd greatly appreciate help. I'm really sick of sitting on the side of the road or taking a bus to a certain place and having to walk the rest with a 1 year old. I just for once would give anything to drop my baby off and get to work on time and not have to worry or beg someone to pick my baby up and take us home. Thank y'all. Love and light to you all.

