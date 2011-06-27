2000 Chrysler Cirrus Review
Pros & Cons
- Great-looking car, a ton of standard features for the price.
- No traction control, lame V6, lacking refinement, poor crashworthiness.
Edmunds' Expert Review
If you value having a boatload of standard luxury features over a high level of refinement or performance, the Cirrus may be the car for you.
Vehicle overview
We really like the Chrysler Cirrus. It offers more car for the money than nearly anything else in the compact class. With a standard-equipment list that includes everything from power goodies and a premium sound system to a 2.5-liter V6 engine and leather seats, Cirrus is actually competitive with many luxury sedans from the U.S. and Japan at a fraction of the price. All of these accouterments are perfect for turning the Cirrus into the ideal car for empty-nesters or young individuals who don't need or want a big car, but who like the luxurious touch. But for that low price, you give up a certain degree of refinement. Cirrus is constructed using cheap materials, and can be loud on the highway. The standard Mitsubishi-sourced V6 thrashes when pushed. However, there is value here for people wanting amenities and interior space for a low price. If you can overlook the economy-car levels of refinement, the Cirrus is a pleasing driver. It handles well, and offers a high driving position with excellent forward visibility. Check your rearview mirror, however, and you'll be hard pressed to guess where the rear of the car is, much less whether traffic is following you. The rear deck on this car is quite tall. Trunk space, thanks to the bulging back end, is commodious, and there's plenty of room in back for the kids. But families may want to consider other models after checking crash-test scores for the Cirrus. Protection levels are not the best in the class. We've seen the spy photos of the new Cirrus, due for 2001, and the car looks very similar to the current Concorde - in other words, delicious. Plus, the new car should be slightly larger and will certainly be more powerful. This means good deals can be made on the outgoing 2000 Cirrus, thanks to heavy incentives and rebates. With the average price of a new car creeping toward $25,000, it is uncommon to be able to purchase a heavily loaded sedan for this price. Cirrus represents value.
