Used 2000 Chrysler Cirrus LXi Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room55.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room38.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
Measurements
Length187.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3197 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Taupe Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Amethyst Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Champagne Pearl Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Agate
  • Camel
  • Silver Fern
