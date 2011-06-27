Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,038
|$39,925
|$43,006
|Clean
|$36,065
|$38,866
|$41,831
|Average
|$34,118
|$36,746
|$39,482
|Rough
|$32,170
|$34,626
|$37,133
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,347
|$37,018
|$39,869
|Clean
|$33,444
|$36,035
|$38,780
|Average
|$31,638
|$34,070
|$36,602
|Rough
|$29,832
|$32,104
|$34,424
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,756
|$34,534
|$37,493
|Clean
|$30,921
|$33,617
|$36,469
|Average
|$29,251
|$31,783
|$34,421
|Rough
|$27,582
|$29,950
|$32,373
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,621
|$36,412
|$39,386
|Clean
|$32,738
|$35,445
|$38,310
|Average
|$30,970
|$33,512
|$36,158
|Rough
|$29,203
|$31,579
|$34,007
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,009
|$41,711
|$44,601
|Clean
|$37,984
|$40,604
|$43,383
|Average
|$35,933
|$38,389
|$40,946
|Rough
|$33,882
|$36,175
|$38,510
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,483
|$41,379
|$44,471
|Clean
|$37,472
|$40,281
|$43,256
|Average
|$35,449
|$38,084
|$40,827
|Rough
|$33,426
|$35,887
|$38,398
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,830
|$38,695
|$41,751
|Clean
|$34,888
|$37,668
|$40,611
|Average
|$33,004
|$35,613
|$38,330
|Rough
|$31,121
|$33,559
|$36,049
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,741
|$35,649
|$38,746
|Clean
|$31,880
|$34,703
|$37,688
|Average
|$30,159
|$32,810
|$35,571
|Rough
|$28,438
|$30,918
|$33,455