  1. Home
  2. Lincoln
  3. Lincoln Navigator
  4. Used 2017 Lincoln Navigator
  5. Appraisal value

2017 Lincoln Navigator Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,038$39,925$43,006
Clean$36,065$38,866$41,831
Average$34,118$36,746$39,482
Rough$32,170$34,626$37,133
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,347$37,018$39,869
Clean$33,444$36,035$38,780
Average$31,638$34,070$36,602
Rough$29,832$32,104$34,424
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,756$34,534$37,493
Clean$30,921$33,617$36,469
Average$29,251$31,783$34,421
Rough$27,582$29,950$32,373
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,621$36,412$39,386
Clean$32,738$35,445$38,310
Average$30,970$33,512$36,158
Rough$29,203$31,579$34,007
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,009$41,711$44,601
Clean$37,984$40,604$43,383
Average$35,933$38,389$40,946
Rough$33,882$36,175$38,510
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,483$41,379$44,471
Clean$37,472$40,281$43,256
Average$35,449$38,084$40,827
Rough$33,426$35,887$38,398
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,830$38,695$41,751
Clean$34,888$37,668$40,611
Average$33,004$35,613$38,330
Rough$31,121$33,559$36,049
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you
Estimated values
2017 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,741$35,649$38,746
Clean$31,880$34,703$37,688
Average$30,159$32,810$35,571
Rough$28,438$30,918$33,455
Sell my 2017 Lincoln Navigator with EdmundsShop for a used Lincoln Navigator near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Lincoln Navigator on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,617 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Lincoln Navigator is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,617 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Lincoln Navigator, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Lincoln Navigator with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,921 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,617 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Lincoln Navigator. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Lincoln Navigator and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Lincoln Navigator ranges from $27,582 to $37,493, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Lincoln Navigator is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.